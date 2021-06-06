HORICON — Deerfield’s softball team beat Trailways South rival Horicon for a second time this season with a 10-8 win over the Marshladies on Friday.
The Demons, who rallied to beat Horicon 6-5 on May 17, erased a 7-4 deficit in the rematch with a seven-run explosion in the seventh.
Grace Brattlie had three hits including a home run for the Demons. Karlee Berge collected four of Deerfield’s 18 hits. Morgan Mack added three. Dani Ament came away with the decision, allowing eight runs (one earned) on 11 hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in a complete-game effort.
DEERFIELD 10, HORICON 8
Deerfield*001*020*7*—*10*18*7
Horicon*100*411*1*—*8*11*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Ament (7.0-11-8-1-7-2); H: Gibbs (7.0-18-10-10-4-0).
Leading hitters — D: Brattlie 3x5 (HR), Berge 4x4 (2B), Mack 3x5 (2B), Ament (2B), Eickhoff (2B); H: Jacobson 3x3 (3 2B), Heine 2x4 (2B), Vorlob 2x4 (2B).
On Saturday, Deerfield lost 8-5 to Catholic Central to slip to 16-7 on the season.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 8, DEERFIELD 5
Deerfield 310 010 0 — 5 12 2
Catholic Central 051 002 0 — 8 12 3