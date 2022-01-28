2 new Lake Ripley plans detail goals, long-term conservation efforts

If you fish or paddle on Lake Ripley, or own a home on its banks, you know of its quiet tranquility. And if you walk public trails in the preserve that protects an inlet stream that feeds the lake, you know the beauty of its wildlife and prairie and wetland restorations.
Three decades ago, when there wasn’t yet a preserve and the lake had grown weedy and problem-plagued, surrounding property owners agreed to create a new lake district within which an annual tax would be charged in hopes of fixing known problems and keeping future ones at bay.
For the Lake Ripley Management District, a critical component has since has been ongoing planning. And in December, its effort kept pressing ahead with the completion of two long-anticipated management documents.
Both the 2021 Lake Ripley Management Plan and the 10-Year Preserve Management Plan have now been approved by the lake district’s board and the DNR.
The Lake Ripley Management District, created in 1991, is overseen by an elected board. Its full-time lake district manager has an office at the Oakland Town Hall. It also has seasonal interns and field techs who like the lake manager are paid by a combination of grants, lake district taxes and other sources.
The preserve, created in 1998 and since expanded through a series of land buys, today has a trailhead, public paths, an observation deck and a boardwalk through a wetland. It spreads over 207 acres on both sides of County Highway A in the town of Oakland.
Lianna Spencer, hired in 2021 as the district's lake manager, led completion of the planning process begun by her predecessors. Significant assistance also came from field techs and interns, the lake district board and other volunteers.
In addition to being road maps to follow to reach goals in the coming decade, the two plans are needed to apply for planning grants and to remain compliant with state water quality and other programs.
Both are available to read for free on the Lake Ripley Management District’s website. Print copies are available, too, at the Oakland Town Hall, with a small donation appreciated to cover printing costs.
The Lake Ripley Management Plan is particularly thick, at more than 100 pages. But, Spencer noted, along with its abundance of charts and scientific data is a lot of information anyone will find interesting and readable.
It starts with a foreword from current lake management district president Jimmy DeGidio.
“I hope you can enjoy the beautiful sunsets on the water as I do, and take a few minutes to reflect and listen to the lake and what it tells us,” DeGidio writes. “The lake has so many voices to share.”
It goes on to recount why the lake district was established and to share about its 7.3-square-mile watershed. Successes noted include the fact that, helped by district-sponsored cost sharing, the amount of water runoff-filtering shoreland plants added each spring by property owners continues to grow.
It also shares the results of a 2019 survey that notes the locally perceived value of quiet recreation on Lake Ripley. The top six most enjoyed activities on the lake, according to the survey, are enjoying peaceful moments; observing wildlife; slow boat rides tied to hiking and biking around the lake; family gatherings; paddling/canoeing; and fishing from a boat.
It dives deep into Lake Ripley’s ecology, noting that it’s been listed by the DNR as a priority watershed since 1993. It mentions other studies the lake district plans to complete soon, including an aquatic plant management plan in 2022 that's in addition to a recently shore land and shallows study done in 2020.
The report shares about efforts over the past three decades to monitor the lake’s water quality. Lengthy charts list known aquatic plants and fish, noting which are native and which are troublesome and invasive. And it shares snapshots over time, such as how sediment and phosphorus loading appears to have peaked in the mid 20th Century and has since receded with modern farming and conservation practices.
And, finally, it lays out a series of goals for the lake that include:
• continuing to educate boaters about invasive species;
• continuing to improve the lake's water quality by reducing sediment and nutrient loading; by improving the health of the inlet stream and wetlands that feed it; by sharing with shore land property owners the cost of installing plants and riprap to reduce erosion; and by promoting conservation by area farmers;
• continuing to participate in the Citizen Lake Monitoring Network, a volunteer program whose collected data goes to the DNR and to the lake district;
• protecting and improving the habitat for aquatic plants and fish;
• and monitoring the impact of speed boat use including weighing how to balance that, through education and enforcement, with quieter recreation.
Preserve Management Plan
The 10-Year Preserve Management Plan, meanwhile, will guide work there for the next decade.
The preserve's many property purchases has been paid for through fundraisers, grants and an annual land procurement line item in the lake district’s budget. The last purchase was made about five years ago, for about 40 acres of DNR land that came up for sale.
Not all of the preserve's acreage is contiguous, Spencer notes. The lake district considers property purchases as they come up and that's produced a puzzle-like situation with gaps, she said. The ultimate goal is to fill in the missing pieces over time.
Spencer said beyond the first land buy that created the preserve in 1998, there “hasn’t been one piece of property that was most critical to its success.” Every addition has been important, she said.
Work in the preserve has included restoring wetlands by plugging former farm ditches; creating trails; restoring prairie through work that includes seeding and prescribed burns; removing invasive plants and trees; encouraging nearby farmers to implement modern conservation practices to reduce sediment and phosphorus-loaded runoff; participating in programs like the annual statewide Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey; and building rain gardens at the Oakland Town Hall and at a public pier on Ripley Road.
The trails through the preserve have an important function beyond recreation, Spencer noted; they’re fire breaks that help contain prairie burns. They’re also access routes used by staff, board members and volunteers. A new access route is planned to be added this year, she said, for maintenance purposes.
“We need a way to get around our prairie without hurting plants and animals,” Spencer said.
And there’s an educational piece. Students from Koshkonong Trails charter school in Cambridge spend time in the preserve learning about land management and field work, for instance.
And “all throughout the trails we have kiosks set up to educate folks about what they are seeing when they walk through the prairie,” Spencer said.
In opening the preserve to public use “we wanted to encourage our residents to go outside and explore nature,” Spencer said. Hopefully “folks will realize how much hard work goes into maintaining this land and that will encourage them to want to help protect the land and do what’s best for their watershed,” she added.
In the end, change happens through partnership, she said.
“What we would love folks to really understand is every single action they take on their land impacts our groundwater, which eventually leads to a lake, river, stream, or ocean,” Spencer said. "It is important to use as little salt as you can in the winter, don’t spray your yard with fertilizer, and keep a healthy native buffer in your yard to help rainwater infiltrate. Everything matters."
And, as promising data in the plans show, creation of the preserve and three decades of effort on the lake have made a difference, Spencer said.
Over time, “the data that we have been (and still are) collecting does show small, but significant, reductions in excess nutrients entering Lake Ripley,” she said.