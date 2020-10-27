I love Halloween. Give me a caramel apple and a viewing of Hocus Pocus any day in October, and I will be happy.
This year, I’ve leaned into the spooky season more than previous years, because it gave me something to look forward to.
The movies of my youth, the caramel apple charcuterie boards, the costume-planning, the crunchy leaves and the Halloween crafts has all been a welcome way to spend time.
This year will look different, like everything these days. This will not be a year of Halloween parties, large crushes of trick or treaters and bobbing for apples. We need to keep practicing safe habits.
But we can still celebrate.
That’s why I’m so grateful for local organizations like the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department, local businesses and churches for hosting distanced Halloween activities for families.
You can drive-through trick or treat, or decorate your home, or visit local businesses in your costumes.
These may be the last socially-distanced, outdoor activities before the snow flies. In the middle of January, after the holidays have passed and winter has settled in, we may be grateful for the memories of drive-through trick or treating and haunted forests.
I hope you mark this holiday whatever it looks like for you and that your All Hallows Eve is full of sugar highs, jump scares and a dose of delight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.