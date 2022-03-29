New Cambridge highway TIF district would likely be successful, analysis shows

The build-out of a new tax incremental finance district on Cambridge’s west side would likely be “fast moving,” with property values within its boundaries rising so quickly that the village could, by 2026, fully reimburse a Madison developer $1.1 million in costs it would initially shoulder, a consultant told the village board on March 22.
The $1.1 million in project costs that West Gate Partners, LLC, of Madison would cover upfront, that the village would later reimburse it for, tentatively includes the construction of a roundabout or stoplight at U.S. Highway 12-18 and state Highway 134; construction of an access road; and laying utilities in preparation for a Kwik Trip gas station and convenience store now located 424 W. Main St. in Cambridge to relocate to a 5.8-acre site along U.S. Highway 12-18, within the new mixed-use TIF district.
West Gate Partners has also tentatively said it would cover administrative costs required to set up the village’s new TIF District #6, including paying all financial and engineering consultant fees invoiced to the village. The village would later reimburse West Gate Partners for those paid fees, using TIF district dollars.
Todd Schultz of West Gate Partners told village officials in October that his firm had an accepted offer from Kwik Trip to buy the 5.8 acres along U.S. Highway 12-18. Kwik Trip has owned the West Main Street site since December 2020, when it bought the former Stop N Go there.
The village board on March 22 reviewed a TIF feasibility study recently completed by Ehlers Public Finance Advisors. It was presented by Brian Roemer, a municipal advisor for Ehlers.
The board went on to vote unanimously to accept the feasibility study, setting the village up for next steps that include a tentative timeline for finalizing the TIF district’s creation by fall. The TIF district creation process would include opportunities for community input, including a public hearing likely to be held this summer before the village’s Plan Commission, Roemer said.
Pay-as-you-go TIF
This would be pay-as-you-go TIF district, Roemer said.
That’s a different setup, Roemer said, from a typical TIF district in which the village would initially borrow to lay infrastructure and for other project costs, in hopes that the resulting development would raise the value of property within the TIF district’s boundaries and generate new tax revenue to pay off that incurred village debt.
With a pay-as-you-go TIF district, Roemer said, the village incurs no up-front costs. Those would all be covered by West Gate Partners.
West Gate Partners would expect to later recoup its $1.1 million initial investment in a series of reimbursement payments from the village – but only if its development had successfully progressed, causing the value of property within the TIF district boundaries to rise and new tax revenue to flow in. If the development fails and property values in the TIF don’t rise as anticipated, the village won’t be obligated to make the reimbursement.
Based on its analysis, Ehlers says it’s a good bet the new TIF district and development projects in it will be successful. According to its report, West Gate Partners’ proposed development would likely add about $19.2 million in new property value within the TIF district’s boundaries through 2026, generating about $1.3 million in new tax revenue by then.
Roemer noted that after paying off its $1.1 million obligation to West Gate Partners in 2026, the village could go on to spend more newly generated tax revenue within the TIF district on other projects.
According to Ehlers, if the village left the TIF district open until 2030, it could find itself with an additional $2.2 million in new tax revenue available to spend through 2030, for a total of $3.3 million.
The village already has ideas for how it might spend some of that, were the TIF district to remain open. A tentative project plan identifies spending up to $400,000 on fixes to two village wells as an additional possible use. Roemer said finalizing a project plan is a next step for the village. The village board must also in coming months negotiate a developer’s plan with West Gate Partners Roemer said if the village kept TIF District #6 open even longer, through 2041, which is a typical 20-year lifespan of TIF district, it could expect to generate a total of about $7.6 million in new tax revenue to spend within the district’s boundaries.
Or, the village could close the TIF as early as 2030, Roemer said, after paying West Gate Partners, fixing the two wells and perhaps doing some other small projects within the district’s boundaries.
TIF capacity
Roemer also noted that the village, under state law, is well within its financial means to create a new TIF district.
Roemer said state law limits a municipality to having 12 percent of its equalized value tied to TIF districts. Based on that, the village could currently have about $24 million of its total $200 million equalized value in TIF districts.
With the property values in its other two existing TIF districts only amounting to about $4.1 million, the village has the capacity under the law to create a new TIF district, Roemer said.
“The base value of the two parcels we are looking to include in this new district is quite small, so we definitely have the ability to create this,” Roemer said. “You are not up against your limit.”