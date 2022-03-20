Zach Huffman and Trey Colts win two events; Cambridge boys track fourth, girls eighth at Ripon

Looking to return to the state track and field championship, Zach Huffman got his senior season off to a strong start with two first-place finishes at Ripon College on Saturday, March 19.
Huffman’s times of four minutes and 43.48 seconds in the 1,600 meter and 10:16.63 in the 3200 helped the Cambridge boys track and field team take fourth place, while the girls team finished eighth.
Senior Trey Colts also got off to a strong start, winning the high jump at six feet and took first in the triple jump at 43 feet and nine inches. Colts also took second in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.35 seconds, while Lucas Heyroth of Lodi (7.31) won the event.
Senior Carter Brown (24.12) earned a fourth-place finish in the 200, and senior teammate Aiden Schroeder (25.32) finished ninth. Brown also took fourth in the triple jump at 38 feet and 0.5 inches.
In the 60-meter hurdles, sophomore Perry Thompson (11.40) and junior Roman Leto (11.50) took eighth and ninth respectively. Leto took eighth in the pole vault with a height of eight feet.
The 4x200 relay team of senior Sully Schliekau, Brown, Schroeder and Colts took second with a time of 1:36.91.
For the girls, sophomore Mara Brown looks to return to state in the 800, placing second in the event at 2:33.95.
Junior Gillian Thompson took sixth in the 400 with a time of 1:07.47. Thompson finished sixth in the triple jump at 29 feet and eight inches.
The 4x400 girls relay team of Brown, Thompson, sophomore Ripley Trainor and sophomore Callie Suick took fourth at 4:45.14.
In the shot put, junior Amanda Punsel took ninth with a throw of 26 feet and 5.25 inches. Trainor placed ninth in the high jump at four feet and six inches.
Boys team scores: Freedom 158, Two Rivers 107, Lodi 105, Cambridge 76, Winneconne 42, Deerfield 34, Dodgeland 30, Kohler 14, Central Wisconsin Christian 8, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 6, Rio 3.
Girls team scores: Freedom 106, Winneconne 96, Dodgeland 94, Lodi 90, Two Rivers 49, Johnson Creek 46, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 23, Cambridge 21, Central Wisconsin Christian 17, Rio 14, Adams-Friendship 8, Kohler 8, Deerfield 7.