Cambridge/Deerfield year in review

Local sports came back in 2021 after mostly being canceled in 2020, with appearances at state and record-breaking performances. Here’s a look at some of the biggest local sports stories of the year.
January
January got off to a positive start for Deerfield as they once again competed in sporting events. It wasn’t easy though; the Deerfield boys basketball team soon had to pause activities due to a positive COVID-19 case and Cambridge and Marshall formed a co-op for wrestling due to low participation.
Cambridge and Deerfield got to renew their rivalry in basketball, with Cambridge winning both matchups. In a week, Cambridge saw their basketball players put up career performances in a week with Mayah Holzhueter scoring 34 points in a 74-52 win over Palmyra-Eagle and Jack Nikolay dropped 40 points in a 73-64 win over Wisconsin Heights.
Meanwhile, Deerfield’s Steffi Siewert scored a career-high 23 points in a Deerfield 60-45 win over Heritage Christian. Siewert would go on to be named Trailways-South Co-Player of the Year.
In Deerfield wrestling, 132-pound Jack McDonough won the regional championship. McDonough along with Ray Bach, Nicholas Wilfong and Nicholas McDonough all reached their second straight sectional. Cambridge wrestlers Aevri Ciha and Gunnar Sperle advanced to sectionals as well.
The Jefferson/Cambridge swim team advanced three relay teams to the state meet at a WIAA Division 2 Sectional in the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
February
The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team broke school records in three events at the WIAA Division 2 State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships. Senior Stone Farruggio, juniors Trevor Leto, Patrick Rogers and Sawyer Thorp finished 13th in the 200-yard medley relay with a school record of one minute and 44.53 seconds.
Another school record was set in the 200-yard freestyle relay as the EagleJays came in 14th place with a time of 1:33.31. The relay team made it a perfect three for three for program records in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:25.92.
Meanwhile, Cambridge basketball player Mayah Holzhueter eclipsed her previous record of 34 by scoring 39 points in a 64-55 regional quarterfinal win against Clinton.
Jack Nikolay finished his Cambridge basketball career with 875 points as Cambridge lost to Brodhead.
The Deerfield ski and snowboard team competed at the 2021 Wisconsin High school Alpine Ski & Snowboard Championships at Mt. La Crosse. Junior T.J. Furseth and freshman Milo Graffin qualified as snowboard individuals, while junior Bella Graffin raced as part of the Madison Area Co-op.
March
Coach Breah Klemp had her work cut out for her when she took over the reins of the Cambridge volleyball program, which competed in the alternate-fall season. Cambridge volleyball, Cambridge/Jefferson girls swim, Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer, Deerfield football and Cambridge girls golf also competed in the shortened season.
The Jefferson/Cambridge swim team of Jordyn Davis, Zoey Rank, Brooke Whitling and Josie Peterson set a new record in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of one minute and 54.16 seconds, beating the old mark of 1:54.16.
Jordyn Davis and Zoey Rank continued their performances at the Division 1 sectional with Davis winning the 100-yard butterfly (59.25 seconds) and Rank winning the 200-yard individual medley (2:12.22) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.64).
April
The Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team finished ninth at the WIAA Alternate Girls State Swimming & Diving Championships held at Waukesha South Natatorium on Tuesday, April 6. Two relay teams along with senior Josie Peterson and freshman Zoey Rank all placed in the top six as they medaled at state, helping the EagleJays finish with 102 points.
Cambridge volleyball earned their lone victory of the season with an 3-2 upset of Deerfield (3-9) in regionals. Deerfield football won two games in their shortened season, including a 40-0 shutout of Menominee Indian and a 14-13 win over Poynette on senior night.
Stone Farruggio (39) earned medalist honors as the Cambridge Blue Jays took second in boys golf at Monroe country club. Lissy Pero and Kat Toepfer finished tied for sixth at the Rock Valley Conference meet.
May
Emma Nottestad and Saveea Freeland combined for a no-hitter in Cambridge softball’s 10-0 win over Belleville.
Cal Fisher hit two home runs and drove in eight runs for Deerfield baseball in a 16-5 win over Marshall. For Cambridge baseball, Jared Marty went 4-4 at the plate, with two RBIs in a 13-3 victory over Parkview.
The Cambridge/Deerfield United girls soccer team scored nine goals to earn its lone victory of the season during a non-conference road match.
June
Nick Buckman of Cambridge advanced to the WIAA State Golf Tournament after tying for second overall, shooting an 81 on the round. Buckman would finish tied for sixth overall at state.
In track, the Cambridge boys won sectionals and the Deerfield boys won the Trailways Conference title.
Jack Nikolay, Luke Knutson, Logan Knutson, Austin Trewyn-Colvin qualified for state in the 3,200 meter for Cambridge. Dale Yerges advanced in the 110 high hurdles, Jonathan Jones in the pole vault, Zach Huffman in the 3,200 meter, Ryan Lund and Erza Stein in the shot put and Mara Brown qualified in the 800 meter.
For Deerfield, Martin Kimmel, Kalob Kimmel, Cody Curtis and James Connely qualified in the 3,200 meter. Dayton Lasack qualified in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, Ray Bach qualified in the pole vault, and Steffi Siewert advanced to by winning sectional titles in the 100 meter and 200-meter dash.
July
Cambridge’s Zach Huffman would earn a pair of top six medals at the Division 3 State Track and Field Championships, placing third in the 3,200 meter and finishing fifth with Jack Nikolay, Liam Brown and Luke Knutson in the 4x800 meter relay.
Deerfield’s Steffi Siewert won the state title in the 100-meter dash and added a second-place finish in the 200. Ray Bach earned a fourth-place medal in the boys pole vault and Dayton Lasack scored a sixth-place medal in the 300-meter hurdles.
Marking a return to the Home Talent League was the Cambridge Blue Jays, who finished tied for fifth in the Southeastern Section standings, with a record of 4-6. Back after 2020 cancellations were the Lake Ripley Ride and the Try Cambridge Tri, which ended up being just a biking and running competition due to Lake Ripley water quality issues.
August
Friday night football got back to normal as the Cambridge Blue Jays and the Deerfield Demons renewed their rivalry in a classic. Cambridge defeated Deerfield 61-42 behind seven touchdowns from running back Trey Colts. Deerfield quarterback Tommy Lees added five touchdowns with 369 total yards.
September
Trey Colts continued feasting on defenses with 444 rushing yards and seven touchdowns against Dodgeland, becoming a semi-finalist for the Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch award.
The Cambridge/Deerfield United boys soccer team showed improvement from the alternate fall-season, gaining two wins, including a 1-0 upset over Watertown Luther Prep.
Cambridge and Deerfield squared off again in volleyball with Cambridge getting the better of Deerfield in a 3-0 sweep.
In girls golf, Cambridge senior Alyssa Pero finished her fabulous career with a 21st place finish at the Kestrel Ridge Regional. The Blue Jays finished eighth overall.
Jason Erickson claimed the 41st annual Wisconsin State Championship at Jefferson Speedway.
October
Deerfield won its homecoming football game 48-22 over St. John’s Northwestern Academies.
The Cambridge/Deerfield girls cross country team qualified for state with a second place finish at the University of Milwaukee-Parkside and Zach Huffman and Martin Kimmel advanced individually.
At state, Huffman would finish 17th, Kimmel in 73rd and the girls would place 16th as a team with McKenna Michel finishing the best in 66th place.
November
The Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team sent five qualifiers to state after the Division 2 DeForest Sectional. The 200-yard medley relay team of Jordyn Davis, Zoey Rank, sophomore Jada Rank and junior Emma Riedl (1:52.43) took sixth, but earned a qualification for state.
Qualifying for state in two individual events was Zoey Rank, who took third (2:10.23) in the 200-yard individual medley and finished third (1:06.31) in the 100-yard breaststroke. The 200-yard freestyle team of Davis, Riedl, Zoey Rank and junior Alex Ostopowicz took fourth (1:42.77) to qualify for state.
Earning a qualification in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.14) was Davis, who finished in seventh. Davis (1:01.44) qualified for state in the 100-yard backstroke with a ninth-place finish.
At the state race, Josie Peterson and Zoey Rank each won an individual medal and teamed with freshman Jordyn Davis and sophomore Emma Riedl to earn medals in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Marcus Novak begins his first season as Deerfield wrestling head coach.
Cambridge forward Mayah Holzhueter broke her game-high scoring record for the third time in 2021 with a 40-point showing in a 72-29 Blue Jays victory over Palmyra-Eagle.
December
Mayah Holzhueter achieved scoring over 1,000 career points in a Cambridge girls basketball 34-48 loss to Lake Mills on Thursday, Dec. 2. The Cambridge girls basketball team defeated Deerfield, but the Deerfield boys basketball team got a win over Cambridge in a rivalry matchup.
Aevri Ciha started her senior season strong with two wins at the Waunakee Invitational and at the Badger State Girls Division for Cambridge wrestling.