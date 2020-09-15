Saturday, Sept. 19: Rowe Pottery anniversary

Rowe Pottery Works is celebrating its 45th anniversary on Sept. 19, with an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 110 E. Main St.

Saturday, Oct. 3: Vintage Shop Hop

Anew Vinatge Dream, a design studio in Cambridge, is participating in a Vinatge Shop Hop on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1 Mill Street.

