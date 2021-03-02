March 4

Elementary school: Lasagna roll-up, pizza quesadilla, carrots, green peas, broccoli, grapes, garlic breadstick

High school: Lasagna roll-up, pizza quesadilla, mixed vegetables, carrots, lettuce mix, apple

March 5

EARLY RELEASE

March 8

Elementary school: Macaroni and cheese, bosco cheese breadstick, carrots, garlicky green beans, marinara, baked apples

March 9

Elementary school: BBQ pork sandwich, bosco cheese breadstick, carrots, baked beans, marinara, peaches

High school: BBQ pulled pork, bosco cheese breadstick, broccoli, carrots, baked beans, marinara, peaches, bun

March 10

Elementary school: Build your own sub, baby carrots, glazed carrots, pears

High school: Build your own sub, bosco cheese breadstick, marinara, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, pears

March 11

Elementary school: Chicken and waffles, bosco cheese breadstick, corn, carrots, banana

High school: Chicken and waffles, bosco cheese breadstick, corn, marinara, lettuce mix, cauliflower, banana

March 12

Elementary school: Meatball sub, bosco cheese breadstick, romaine lettuce, carrots, marinara, Sidekick Slushie

High school: Meatball sub, bosco cheese breadstick, lettuce mix, carrots cauliflower, applesauce, Sidekick slushie

