March 4
Elementary school: Lasagna roll-up, pizza quesadilla, carrots, green peas, broccoli, grapes, garlic breadstick
High school: Lasagna roll-up, pizza quesadilla, mixed vegetables, carrots, lettuce mix, apple
March 5
EARLY RELEASE
March 8
Elementary school: Macaroni and cheese, bosco cheese breadstick, carrots, garlicky green beans, marinara, baked apples
High school: Macaroni and cheese, bosco cheese breadstick, carrots, garlicky green beans, marinara, baked apples
March 9
Elementary school: BBQ pork sandwich, bosco cheese breadstick, carrots, baked beans, marinara, peaches
High school: BBQ pulled pork, bosco cheese breadstick, broccoli, carrots, baked beans, marinara, peaches, bun
March 10
Elementary school: Build your own sub, baby carrots, glazed carrots, pears
High school: Build your own sub, bosco cheese breadstick, marinara, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, pears
March 11
Elementary school: Chicken and waffles, bosco cheese breadstick, corn, carrots, banana
High school: Chicken and waffles, bosco cheese breadstick, corn, marinara, lettuce mix, cauliflower, banana
March 12
Elementary school: Meatball sub, bosco cheese breadstick, romaine lettuce, carrots, marinara, Sidekick Slushie
High school: Meatball sub, bosco cheese breadstick, lettuce mix, carrots cauliflower, applesauce, Sidekick slushie
