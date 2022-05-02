Deerfield softball sweeps Fall River; splits games against Palmyra-Eagle

The Deerfield softball team had no answer for Palmyra-Eagle’s Kyler Koutsky.
Koutsky hit a home run and recorded four RBIs in the Panthers’ 14-4 win over the Demons (11-3 overall, 11-1 conference) on Friday, April 29.
Palmyra-Eagle (8-4, 8-3) received three RBIs from Cassidy Taylor and Molly Nettesheim, Maddie Koutsky and Teagan Koutsky each hit two RBIs.
For Deerfield, senior Morgan Mack recorded two RBIs, while junior Karlee Berge and junior Addison Kapral each knocked in a run.
Palmyra-Eagle 14, Deerfield 4
D 2 0 1 0 1 X X — 4 8 0
PE 5 0 5 2 2 X X — 14 15 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: M. Mack (L; 4-15-14-14-3-3); PE: T. Koutsky (W; 5-8-4-3-3-2).
Leading hitters — D: Kapral 2x3, M. Mack 2x3 (2B), Brattlie (3B); PE: Tiller 3x3, T. Koutsky 3x4 (2 3B), K. Koutsky HR, 2B.
Deerfield 18, Fall River 3
The Demons’ entire starting nine played a part in an 18-3 win over Fall River on Thursday, April 28.
Freshman Lydia Mack, junior Karlee Berge and freshman Rylee Betthauser all recorded three RBIs. Junior Addison Kapral, junior Kylee Fankhauser, junior Grace Brattlie and freshman Saige LaChance each hit two RBIs.
Freshman Cora Nelson added an RBI and senior Morgan Mack pitched four innings.
Deerfield 18, Fall River 3
Fall River 2 0 1 0 X X X — 3 4 1
Deerfield 7 5 3 3 X X X — 18 9 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: M. Mack (W; 4-5-3-3-0-1); FR: Bartz (L; 2-4-12-3-0-6), Morton (1.2-5-6-3-1-2).
Leading hitters — D: Brattlie 2x3, Berge 2x3, Kapral 2x3 (2B); FR: Ar. Schlachter 1x2, Schultz 2B, Fietz 2x2 (2B).
Deerfield 12, Palmyra-Eagle 2
Seven runs in the fifth inning earned the Deerfield softball team a 12-2 mercy rule win over Palmyra-Eagle on Wednesday, April 27.
The Demons were led by freshman Lydia Mack and junior Grace Brattlie who both recorded three RBIs. Sophomore Chloe Moore, junior Karlee Berge, freshman Rylee Betthauser, and freshman Cora Nelson also recorded a RBI.
Senior Morgan Mack, who has made the watch list for the Wisconsin Sports Network Senior Pitcher award, pitched a complete game and added two RBIs at the plate.
Deerfield 12, Palmyra-Eagle 2
Palmyra-Eagle 0 0 0 2 0 X X — 2 6 1
Deerfield 2 3 0 0 7 X X — 12 14 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: M. Mack (W; 5-6-2-2-2-1); PE: T. Koutsky (L; 4.2-14-12-10-5-3).
Leading hitters — D: M. Mack 2x4, Moore 2B, Brattlie 3B, 2B; PE: Taylor 2x3, T. Koutsky 3B, Tiller 1x3.
Deerfield 19, Fall River 1
Junior Addison Kapral went three-for-three with four RBIs in Deerfield’s 19-1 win against Fall River on Tuesday, April 26.
Junior Grace Brattlie knocked in three runs, while senior Morgan Mack and freshman Rylee Betthauser both added two RBIs. Freshman Saige LaChance, junior Karlee Berge and freshman Lydia Mack each drove in a run.
In the circle, Mack pitched three innings, striking out seven.
Deerfield 19, Fall River 1
Deerfield 7 10 2 X X X X — 19 12 1
Fall River 0 0 1 0 X X X X — 1 4 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: M. Mack (W; 3-4-1-0-7-0); FR: Schultz (3-12-19-11-0-4).
Leading hitters — D: Kapral 3x3, M. Mack 3x4 (3B), Berge 2B; FR: Fietz 2x2, Av. Schlachter 1x2, Gregorio 1x1.