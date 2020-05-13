Cambridge is planning to hold both a virtual recognition event for its graduating seniors, and an in-person ceremony later this summer.
The Cambridge School Board voted on May 6 to hold a virtual event on June 7, when graduation was scheduled, and try to hold an in-person gathering on Aug. 9.
Administrators recently surveyed families on their graduation preferences, CHS principal Keith Schneider said at the May 6 School Board meeting.
Schneider called having two events perhaps “the best of both worlds, if there is a best.”
The survey showed most families didn’t want to give up on meeting in person, Schneider said.
Schneider said 166 people responded to the survey. Of those, 69 percent said they would not support canceling in-person graduation, and 92 percent said they would attend an in-person gathering later in the summer.
Students and families “would like us to try to hold an event face-to-face sometime in late summer,” Schneider said.
Additionally, 54 percent of survey respondents said they supported holding some type of virtual event on the day of graduation. Schneider said that ensures that if the Aug. 9 in-person event gets canceled, students would still have had a chance to mark the occasion virtually.
With Wisconsin’s Safer-At-Home order closing schools through June 30, Schneider said it’s not be possible to hold any in-person event on school grounds in the month of June.
Schneider said the Aug. 9 date is dependent on public health guidelines at that time.
Dane County Public Health recently released guidelines for what schools can and cannot do for in-person graduation ceremonies, Schneider said.
Drive-through ceremonies and having students visiting campus to get their diplomas are both prohibited through June 30, Schneider said.
Schneider and School Board members expressed concern over scheduling a late-summer date, given the uncertain nature of the guidelines.
Schneider said he didn’t want to “keep kicking the can down the road,” or “providing false hope.”
School Board vice president Jim Womble agreed.
At what point would scheduling an in-person graduation continuing “to try to fit what may be a round peg into a square hole?” Womble asked.
“The sacrifices that millions of people are making, this may be one of those,” Womble said. “The recommendation that you’ve put forth goes as far as reasonable goes to try to make that happen.”
School Board members ultimately said they chose Aug.9 for the in-person ceremony, because it was the latest possible date.
“I would like to do it in honor of the kids. We know right now that not all of our kids will make a summer graduation,“ Schneider said. I think we’re going to lose some students, regardless, in August.”
Schneider said that after the second weekend in August, a ceremony would start to overlap with the 2020-21 school year.
“We are moving on to the next phase of the next school year,” by August, Schneider said. “There are some questions about that.”
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay agreed that pushing an in-person ceremony too close to the start of next school year would be “problematic.”
Schneider said he wanted to give students closure before then.
Board members, and parents of seniors present at the School Board meeting, were largely supportive of Schneider’s plan.
“I like the idea of doing a virtual (ceremony) the day they were supposed to,” said senior parent Kim Meitner. “I would like to try to continue that through August, as guidelines may change...I don’t want to give up hope yet.”
“I really appreciate that you investigated what our community wants,” Board member Courtney Reed Jenkins said. “I like the hybrid approach that you proposed.”
Board members also proposed ideas to make an August event more comfortable with gathering in-person, like limiting the number of family members present and holding an event outside.
