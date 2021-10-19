Earth, Wood and Fire Artist Tour is this weekend

The Earth, Wood and Fire Artist Tour is once again returning to South Central Wisconsin.
Onto its 22 year, the self-guided tour will take visitors through Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and Jefferson on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Heading the event this year is Mark Skudlarek of Cambridge Woodfired Pottery. Skudlarek, who was friends with the tour’s creator, Bill Bale of Sandhill Designs, has participated since the beginning. Bale was the core organizer and Skudlarek helped his friend by providing Bale his mailing list to promote the event.
“The response [to the first year] wasn’t all that great,” Skudlarek recalls.
Over the years, word of mouth has grown the tour with more artists and more visitors.
“A lot of artists gear toward this weekend,” Skudlarek said. “It’s about artists opening their doors so people can see them at work, where they work and where they gain their inspiration. It’s a visceral experience.”
Such a tour is unique to this area for a small but special reason.
“It’s not a huge tour,” Skudlarek noted; tours in other parts of Wisconsin are much bigger. But this tour can be easily done in just two days.
And while it’s a small event that caters to the rural countryside of the area, customers get a chance to enjoy the big personalities and wonderful quality of every artists’ work.
“It’s amazing to see [the tour] continue for 22 years,” Skudlarek said. “To see general support over the years and how its grown, I’m just astonished.”
“In the end this stuff goes out to people’s dinner tables and living rooms; it’s an intimate connection with my customers,” Skudlarek added.
“Interest is always going to be out there for creativity,” Skudlarek said. “Let’s go for another 22.”
For more information go to https://earthwoodandfiretour.com/.