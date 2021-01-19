The Deerfield girls basketball team ran into two of the area’s better teams — Jefferson and New Glarus — and came out on the short end of both non-conference decisions.
The Demons dropped a 62-48 loss to Jefferson on Jan. 16 and lost 69-38 to New Glarus Monday. The Eagles and Glarner Knights have a combined record of 25-5.
Jefferson 62
Deerfield 48
The Demons fell behind the Eagles by 11 points at halftime and couldn’t recover.
Ayianna Johnson’s game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds powered the Eagles (13-1), who also got 12 points from Aidyn Messmann.
Jayden Winger scored a career-high 18 points, making five 3-pointers while grabbing three rebounds to lead Deerfield. Grace Brattlie scored 12 points and led the Demons with five rebounds.
It was the first time Demons head coach Don Schindler went up against his former team. Schindler coached Jefferson in 2010 and 2011.
New Glarus 69
Deerfield 38
The 1-2 punch of the Glarner Knights’ Jaylynn Benson and Lindsey Schadwelt was simply too much for Deerfield. Benson scored a game-high 24 points while Schadwelt, a freshman, added 20 in the convincing win.
The loss overshadowed a double-double performance by Haak, who grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds while adding 12 points. Steffi Siewert scored 11 for the Demons.
WIAA Tournament
With several high school teams opting out due to COVID-19, the WIAA girls basketball tournament format has been revised. Deerfield will play in the Division 4 playoffs beginning Feb. 9.
The Demons’ regional pod includes Johnson Creek, Palmyra-Eagle, Orfordville Parkview, Waterloo and Wisconsin Heights. The WIAA Division 4 State Girls Basketball Tournament will be held Feb. 25-27 at a yet-to-be-determined site.
Up Next
The Demons play at Palmyra-Eagle Thursday at 7:15 p.m., at Argyle Saturday at 2 p.m. and at Fall River Monday at 5:30 p.m.
JEFFERSON 62, DEERFIELD 48
Deerfield 23 25 — 48
Jefferson 34 28 — 62
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Winger 6 1-3 18, Berge 2 2-2 5, Ezzell 0 0-1 0, Siewert 1 4-8 6 Brattlie 3 1-2 12, Hak 3 1-2 7. Totals — 15 9-18 48.
Jefferson — Thom 1 0-0 2, Messmann 3 6-7 12, Howard 2 2-2 7, Peterson S. 1 0-0 2, Dearborn 1 0-0 2, Helmink 1 0-0 3, Johnson 10 1-2 21, J. Peterson 4 0-1 8, Mattke 10-0 2, Fox 1 1-1 3. Totals — 25 10-12 62.
3-point goals — D 9 (Winger 5, Brattlie 3, Berge 1); J 2 (Howard 1, Helmink 1). Total fouls — D 12; J 16.
NEW GLARUS 69, DEERFIELD 38
Deerfield 25 13 — 38
New Glarus 40 29 — 69
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Winger 1 0-0 3, Eickhoff 1 0-0 2, Ezzell 1 0-1 2, Siewert 3 7-14 13, Brattlie 2 0-0 6, Haak 3 3-7 10. Totals — 12 11-22 38.
New Glarus — Yaun 1 2-2 5, Nommensen 1 0-0 2, Eichelkraut 0 1-2 1, Schadwelt 7 3-4 20, Klsoterman 3 1-2 8, Benson 10 3-6 24. Totals — 26 11-23 69.
3-point goals — D 4 (Winger 1, Eickhoff 1, Brattlie 2); NG 6 (Schadwelt 3, Yaun 1 Klosterman 1, Benson 1). Total fouls — D 14; NG 18.
