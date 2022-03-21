Dayton Lasack wins 400-meter dash, boys sixth and girls 13th at Ripon College

Senior Dayton Lasack claimed victory in the 400-meter dash as the Deerfield boys track and field team took sixth and the girls team finished 13th at Ripon College on Saturday, March 19.
Lasack won the 400 in 53.49 seconds, beating out Bryan Villwock (54.65) of Two Rivers for first place. In the 60-meter hurdles, Lasack took second in 9.15 seconds, finishing behind Lucas Heyroth (8.60) of Lodi.
“He’s a good leader for us, and he’s a competitor. He gets on that track and he doesn’t want to lose,” said Deerfield coach Jason Wierzba.
In the shot put, senior Vincent Mancheski finished in third with a throw of 42 feet and 11.50 inches.
“He’s transformed himself from when he was younger into a very strong shot and disc kid for us,” said Wierzba.
Junior Tobi Arenz took fourth place at two minutes and 15.98 seconds in the 800. Junior Kalob Kimmel (2:23.80) and junior Kaleb Regoli (2:24.32) finished eighth and ninth respectively.
Kimmel took fifth in the triple jump with a jump of 36 feet and 3.50 inches.
For the girls, sophomore Ella Arenz (2:49.29) finished fourth in the 800, and sophomore Kylee Lonigro (3:02.15) took tenth. Lonigro (6:47.74) placed seventh in the 1600.
Also returning to the track team will be junior Steffi Siewert, who competed at the state track meet last season. Siewert also broke two school records in the 100 and 200 meter at sectionals last season.
“She’s a good athlete that works hard. She listens to everything we tell her to do and she tries to execute, and she’s put some work in,” said Wierzba.
Boys team scores: Freedom 158, Two Rivers 107, Lodi 105, Cambridge 76, Winneconne 42, Deerfield 34, Dodgeland 30, Kohler 14, Central Wisconsin Christian 8, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 6, Rio 3.
Girls team scores: Freedom 106, Winneconne 96, Dodgeland 94, Lodi 90, Two Rivers 49, Johnson Creek 46, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 23, Cambridge 21, Central Wisconsin Christian 17, Rio 14, Adams-Friendship 8, Kohler 8, Deerfield 7.