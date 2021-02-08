JUNEAU
While three local wrestlers placed none of the seven that participated in the WIAA Division 3 Dodgeland Sectional advanced to the state tournament.
Deerfield’s Jack McDonough and Ray Bach each placed in the top six, however, only the top two finishers in each weight class in all three divisions advanced out of sectionals.
McDonough went 2-2 at 132 pounds. The senior won his opening match with a 6-1 decision over Johnson Creek’s Taylor Joseph in the quarterfinals. After being pinned in 2 minutes, 37 seconds by Random Lake’s Stone Pomeroy, McDonough rebounded with a thrilling 6-4 sudden victory over Tait Glassmaker of Princeton/Green Lake in the consolation semifinals.
That moved McDonough to the third-place match where he was pinned in 2:40 by Markesan’s Gavin Campnell. McDonough finished the season 8-4.
Bach placed sixth at 160. The senior was pinned in the quarterfinals in 5:57 by Dylan Teunissen of Cedar Grove-Belgium, but came back to earn a pin of his own with a 1:27 fall over Coltin Hilke of Princeton/Green Lake.
Unfortunately, Bach had to medically forfeit his final two matches. He finished 6-5 this season.
Seniors Nicholas McDonough and Nicholas Wilfong both went 0-2 at sectionals. At 126, McDonough lost 6-5 to Carter Newton of Markesan and 17-1 to Random Lake’s David San Felippo. He finished the year 3-7. Wilfong lost a 10-0 major decision to Markesan’s Caleb Stoll and was pinned in 1:13 by Hayden Scholler of Random Lake to finish the year 2-4.
Cambridge was represented by three underclassmen, junior Aevri Ciha, freshman Jamayne Flom-Pressley and sophomore Gunnar Sperle, in the sectionals.
At 138, Ciha (2-3) was pinned in the quarterfinals by Random Lake’s Parker Scholler in 42 seconds, then lost a 17-0 technical fall to Oakfield’s Alex Wilson.
At 195, Flom-Pressley (1-8) opened the day being pinned in :55 by Brock Upson of Random Lake, but recovered to win his consolation Round 1 match with a 1:56 pin of Hustisford’s Mason Nicholls. Flom-Pressley was then pinned by Waterloo’s Francisco Moreno in 1:54 and by Kordell Hansen of Princeton/Green Lake in :34 to finish in sixth place.
Sperle (4-6) lost both of his matches at 220. The sophomore was pinned in :13 by Markesan’s Jayden Digman and had to forfeit due to injury midway through his consolation Round 1 match with Ozaukee’s Skyler Mills.
WIAA DIVISION 3
DODGELAND SECTIONAL
Team scores: Random Lake 202, Kenosha Christian Life 161, Cedar Grove-Belgium 128, Markesan 108, Waterloo 100, Parkview/Albany 87, Poynette 68, Princeton/Green Lake 58, Westfield Area 46, Ozaukee 45.5, Marshall 32, Dodgeland 30, Horicon 29, Oostburg 29, Oshkosh Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian 23.5, Kenosha St. Joseph’s Academy 17, Deerfield 16, Johnson Creek 12, Cambridge 6, Oakfield 5.5, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 5, Hustisford 3.
Waterloo State Qualifiers: Juan Alonso (126); Trevor Firari (145).
