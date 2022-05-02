Cambridge softball sweeps Wisconsin Heights

The Cambridge softball team swept Wisconsin Heights in a doubleheader on Thursday, April 28.
In game one, the Blue Jays won 12-0 in six innings after junior Hannah Larson hit a three-run homer for the mercy rule to be called.
“She’s much healthier this year and is starting to blossom. I’m so proud of how hard she’s worked,” said Cambridge coach Dean Freeland.
Sophomore Saveea Freeland hit an RBI triple in the bottom of the first inning, scoring senior Audrianne Kieler. Freeland scored on an RBI single from senior Taylor Stenklyft.
In the bottom of the second, RBI singles from Freeland, junior Kayla Roidt and Stenklyft put the Blue Jays up 5-0. Freeland hit an RBI groundout in the third, extending the 6-0 Cambridge lead.
The Blue Jays went up 8-0 after Larson hit an RBI triple and Kieler knocked in Larson on an RBI groundout in the fifth. Defensively, Cambridge shut down Wisconsin Heights as senior Emma Nottestad and Freeland combined to pitch a shutout.
“Emma is the stability of our team. If she can keep us in any game, we have a great shot of winning that game because if our bats come around, we’ll be fine,” said Freeland. “When she gets ahead of hitters, it’s tough to hit her.”
In the top of the sixth, Stenklyft doubled up a Wisconsin Heights runner trying to score on a fly ball. The center fielder used her momentum on the catch to make a perfect throw to home plate where Roidt applied the tag for the double play.
“Since we put her out in center field as a freshman, she’s been phenomenal. She’s consistent, she works hard and I can’t move her out of that position because she’s too valuable,” said Freeland.
In the bottom of the frame, the Blue Jays scored a run when the Wisconsin Heights first baseman caught a popup and continued out of play, resulting in the runners on base moving up a base. Larson was the next batter up and capped off the game with the homer.
Freeland recorded four RBIs and Larson added three RBIs in the win.
In game two, Larson hit a three-run RBI triple in the first as the Blue Jays scored six runs in the inning. Freeland and Nottestad scored two runs in the win.
Cambridge is 7-2 overall and remains in first place in the Capitol-South standings with a record of 4-1.
Cambridge 12, Wisconsin Heights 0 (6) Game One
Wisconsin Heights 0 0 0 0 0 0 X — 0 3 0
Cambridge 2 3 1 0 2 4 X — 12 11 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (W; 4-2-0-0-7-1), Freeland (2-1-0-0-0-0); WH: Westphal (L; 5.1-11-12-12-5-6).
Leading hitters — C: Larson 3B, HR, Freeland 2B, 3B, Stenklyft 3x4; WH: Westphal 2x3 (2B), Schaefer 1x3.
Cambridge 8, Wisconsin Heights 0 (5) Game Two
Wisconsin Heights 0 0 0 0 0 X X — 0 3 1
Cambridge 6 1 0 0 0 X X — 8 7 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottstad (W; 3-2-0-0-3-1), Freeland (2-1-0-0-2-0); WH: Westphal (L; 5-7-8-8-5-6).
Leading hitters — C: Freeland 2x2 (3B), Larson 3B, Schneider 1x2; WH: Mickelson 3B, Vanriper 1x2, Amble 1x2.