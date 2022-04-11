hot CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD GIRLS SOCCER Cambridge/Deerfield United soccer wins against Stoughton; draws against Milton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11, 2022 Updated 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cambridge/Deerfield United girls soccer team earned a win and a draw this week.On Thursday, April 7, United tied 2-2 with the Milton Redhawks. On Friday, April 8, Cambridge/Deerfield earned a 1-0 victory over Stoughton.Cambridge/Deerfield is 1-0-1 on the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge/deerfield Girls Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you