April 8-16 Cambridge School Meals

April 8
Elementary school: Asian chicken rice bowl, cheese pizza, broccoli, cucumber slices, apple slices
High school: Asian chicken rice bowl, cheese pizza, broccoli, lettuce mix, cucumber slices, apple slices
April 9
Elementary school: Hamburger, cheese pizza, cucumber slices, tater tots, strawberry cup, snickerdoodle cookie
High school: Hamburger, cheese pizza, tater tots, lettuce mix, cucumber slices, strawberries
April 12
Elementary school: Breaded chicken patty, three cheese calzone, baby carrots, corn, applesauce
High school: Breaded chicken patty, three cheese calzone, corn, baby carrots, lettuce mix, applesauce
April 13
Elementary school: Chicken enchilada, three cheese calzone, refried beans, baby carrots, peaches, Spanish rice
High school: Chicken enchilada, three cheese calzone, baby cartots, lettuce mix, refried beans, peaches
April 14
Elementary school: Hot dog, baby carrots, french fries, blueberries
High school: Chicken and waffles, baby carrots, lettuce mix, glazed carrots, blueberries
April 15
Elementary school: Chili, three cheese calzone, glazed carrots, cucumber slices, peaches, mixed fruit, Fritos chips
High school: Chili, three cheese calzone, baby carrots, green peas, grapes, Fritos chips
April 16
Elementary school: Loaded baked potato, three cheese calzone, cucumber slices, broccoli, pears, baked apples, rice krispies, strawberry cookie
High school: Loaded baked potato, three cheese calzone, steamed cauliflower, lettuce mix, broccoli, baked apples, Goldfish graham
