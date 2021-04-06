You are the owner of this article.
April 8-16 Cambridge School Meals

April 8

Elementary school: Asian chicken rice bowl, cheese pizza, broccoli, cucumber slices, apple slices

High school: Asian chicken rice bowl, cheese pizza, broccoli, lettuce mix, cucumber slices, apple slices

April 9

Elementary school: Hamburger, cheese pizza, cucumber slices, tater tots, strawberry cup, snickerdoodle cookie

High school: Hamburger, cheese pizza, tater tots, lettuce mix, cucumber slices, strawberries

April 12

Elementary school: Breaded chicken patty, three cheese calzone, baby carrots, corn, applesauce

High school: Breaded chicken patty, three cheese calzone, corn, baby carrots, lettuce mix, applesauce

April 13

Elementary school: Chicken enchilada, three cheese calzone, refried beans, baby carrots, peaches, Spanish rice

High school: Chicken enchilada, three cheese calzone, baby cartots, lettuce mix, refried beans, peaches

April 14

Elementary school: Hot dog, baby carrots, french fries, blueberries

High school: Chicken and waffles, baby carrots, lettuce mix, glazed carrots, blueberries

April 15

Elementary school: Chili, three cheese calzone, glazed carrots, cucumber slices, peaches, mixed fruit, Fritos chips

High school: Chili, three cheese calzone, baby carrots, green peas, grapes, Fritos chips

April 16

Elementary school: Loaded baked potato, three cheese calzone, cucumber slices, broccoli, pears, baked apples, rice krispies, strawberry cookie

High school: Loaded baked potato, three cheese calzone, steamed cauliflower, lettuce mix, broccoli, baked apples, Goldfish graham

