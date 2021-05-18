Rockgen Energy Center air pollution permit comment period begins

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced that Rockgen Energy Center, 2346 Clear View Road in the town of Christiana, has applied for a two air pollution permits, for construction and operations on the site.
The permit application, DNR analysis, a preliminary determination and a draft permit can be viewed online using the agency’s air permit search tool at: http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airpermits/search.html.
Questions, comments or requests for a hearing can be directed to Ronald Binzley, (608) 716-9175 or Ronald.binzley@wisconsin.gov. They can also be mailed to: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Bureau of Air Management, 101 S. Webster St., Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707-7921. Attn: Ronald Binzley.
Written comments can also be submitted usingthe air permit public notices section of the DNR’s website: http://dnr.wi.gov/cias/am/amexternal/public_notices.aspx.
The public comment period will continue for 30 days. After that, the DNR will make a final decision as to whether to approve or deny the permit.