BELLEVILLE — Tucker Tesdal’s pitching performance helped the Blue Jays out to a close Capitol South victory on Saturday.
Tesdal tossed out 6 1/3 innings of work, allowing one hit and no earned runs. He also struck out four batters.
Carter Brown and Spencer Windorski scored once for Cambridge. Thomas Hoffmann collected two hits in the win.
The Blue Jays scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seven inning.
CAMBRIDGE 2, BELLEVILLE 1
Cambridge 001 000 1 — 2 9 0
Belleville 010 000 0 — 1 3 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Tesdal 6.1-1-0-3-4; B: Conner 7-9-2-3-3.
Leading hitters — C: Hoffmann 2x3.