Dane County Board update: Computer Buddies, senior resources, broadband

Hi, neighbor! I’m Kate McGinnity, your Dane County Board Supervisor for District 37, here to share a quarterly update with you on my work advocating for our communities on the County Board. Starting with a few quick updates:
• I’m proud that we have officially launched the Computer Buddies program in Deerfield! Computer Buddies is a long-standing program run through Dane County’s Retired Seniors Volunteer Program (RSVP) to connect area seniors to Elementary School students through a digital pen pal program. If you’re interested in becoming a senior buddy, contact Diana Jost at djost@rsvpdane.org or Jen Roth at jroth@rsvpdane.org
• Construction of Phase 1 of the Phil Van Valkenberg Hike/Bike Connector Trail is near completion. The trail will link Dane County’s CamRock Park with the Glacial Drumlin State Bike Trail. Watch for details on the trail opening ceremony, planned for Sunday, May 22
• The Cambridge Area Senior Resources Network (CASRN), co-chaired by Jefferson County Supervisor Laura Payne and myself, is setting up committees to address the priorities which were identified in our senior assessment survey CASRN conducted in 2020-2021. The top priorities identified via the survey include broadband access; resource directory; expansion of programming and resources; nutrition/meals and transportation. If you are interested in becoming involved in CASRN, please email me at mcginnity.kate@countyofdane.com.
Broadband
My number one priority since I’ve joined the Dane County Board has been to expand broadband access across District 37.
We have a lot of to do, but I’m excited about the work we’ve done and where we’re headed. The Dane County Task Force on Broadband, which I co-founded and am honored to be vice chair, is surveying our rural communities to identify where we need to expand broadband access.. Keep an eye out for a survey in your mailbox in March. Not everyone will receive a survey, but please encourage any folks you know who do get one to fill it out, and to encourage their neighbors and families to do the same.
You can also help us learn more about how to target broadband expansion by testing your internet speed through the Madison Region Economic Partnership. The link to test your internet speed is: http://madisonregion.org/industry-and-innovation/broadband/
We will be processing all the data we collect about your internet service and speed this summer, and then will look ahead toward tangible, targeted strategies to improve high-speed internet access for you and your family.
As always, it is the honor of my life to serve you all on the Dane County Board as your Supervisor. If you have any questions, concerns, or thoughts to share with me, don’t hesitate to reach out at mcginnity.kate@countyofdane.com.