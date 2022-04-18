On April 2, a group of forty-seven from Cambridge returned from Paris, Provence and Barcelona. More than two decades of these travel experiences have educated, entertained and inspired hundreds of young people from Cambridge. Paella and crepes were on the menu and some sought out frog’s legs and snails. For some seeing the Eiffel Tower for the first time or standing in a Roman arena or gazing at a painting they had seen only in books was the peak experience. Sunshine throughout added to the architecture, art, history, culture and scenery of France and Spain.
The seniors who travelled to France and Spain were Carter Brown, Dezmond Donnelly, Kate Downing, Clay Heinlien, Mayah Holzhueter, Trevor Leto, Emma Nottestad, Lissy Pero, Geoff Saemann, Aiden Schroeder, Taylor Stenklyft, Sam Thompson, Joe Vanden Heuvel, Mallory Wallace and Lilly Wendricks.
Olivia Bamlett, Benny Blanchar, Tyler Breunig, Nick Buckman, Maddy Buonincontro, Justin Gritzmaker, Emma Hellberg, Bella Hollis, Sierra Jelinek, Aysha Knoot, Elliot Kozler, Alex Kurr, Hannah Larson, Karly Lewellin, Ilsa Lund, Kamryn Meskis, Nathan Peterson, Amanda Punsel, Kayla Roidt, Ivan Sopkovich, Collin Stengel, Gillian Thompson, Kendra Tobias and Teagan Welscher were the junior participants.
Paris may well be the world’s most iconic city. The exploration started with Notre Dame Cathedral. Its’ construction started in 1163 and it is recovering remarkably from being ablaze in 2019. The Arc de Triomphe, Latin Quarter, Tuileries Gardens and Opera House were impressive destinations. Time to roam the world famous Louvre showcased Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, along with Delacroix’s Liberty Leading the People, the Venus De Milo, Winged Victory, Raft of the Medusa, the Marly Horses, the moats, ancient Egyptian antiquities and glass pyramid.
A visit was made to Les Invalides, which has the tomb of Napoleon Bonaparte under a brilliant gold dome and holds countless military artifacts. Some saw the Thinker and the Kiss in the Rodin Museum. High atop the city in Montmartre is the beautiful church of Sacre-Coeur. Here some had their portraits made and Carter Brown took the photo of the trip capturing famous travel author Rick Steves doing his own portrait sitting. A Seine river cruise ended time in the City of Light, as students saw the Eiffel Tower they ascended during the day sparkle at night.
The high-speed TGV train whisked them to France’s Provence region. Bouncing between Arles, Avignon, Nimes and Carcassonne the mental hospital where Van Gogh painted many of his masterpieces, the Papal Palace, the Pont du Gard Aqueduct and the Roman Arena of Arles were some highlights. At a Roman amphitheater several students put on a display of their vocal and acting talents.
Crossing into Spain gave views of mountains and sea with a final destination of Barcelona. In the capital of Catalan culture the artist and architect Antoni Gaudi has left the inspired Sagrada Familia and Park Guell. The tree-lined pedestrian experience that is Las Ramblas, complete with tapas restaurants and a giant market, the Picasso Museum, Montjuic Hill and the Barri Gothic Quarter filled the final
Group leader Larry Wilson wishes to commend the students who brought a sense of wonder and appreciation to the opportunity to be in France and Spain. No matter the favorite or most meaningful memory, travel is an invaluable part of people’s lifetime of learning. A special thank you to the parents who made this possible and who were supportive of this adventure. Thank you to Daniel Ricci of the Cambridge Forward Pharmacy for his efforts to help get our group out with travel challenges and requirements that added an additional layer to travel.
Rick Hardy, Lesli Rumpf, Skye Wilson, Dan Corwith, Anneke Legge and Derek Bettenhausen are also deserving of thanks for their commitment to assisting me and the Cambridge juniors and seniors.