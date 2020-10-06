Cambridge students in grades 6-12 will not begin returning to in-person classes until early November, due to rising COVID-19 cases.
The Cambridge School District announced on Oct. 6 in a letter to families that the return of middle and high school students to in-person learning has been delayed by three weeks.
Students in grades six, nine and 10 are now scheduled to return to school buildings on Nov. 2, the letter said. They were originally set to go back Oct. 12.
Students in grades seven, eight, 11 and 12 are now scheduled to return in-person on Nov. 9. They were set to return Oct. 19.
The letter said that administrators felt it was “prudent to further delay their return” due to rising COVID-19 cases in Dane and Jefferson Counties. The district falls in both counties.
“We feel that increasing the number of students at school at this time is likely to be unsuccessful,” the letter said.
“The health departments are overburdened...with notifying close contacts and contact tracing. Also, our district is running at near capacity on custodial staff and substitute teachers,” it continued.
Students in grades 4K-2 have been learning in-person at Cambridge Elementary School since September, and students in grades 3-5 returned to the elementary school last week for in-person classes. The letter said those grades will remain in-person.
The district is also offering a virtual option for any family that doesn’t feel comfortable attending school in-person, for the entire 2020-21 school year.
The letter said that virtual learning in Cambridge has gone well.
The letter said any delays in addition to this one would be discussed by the Cambridge School Board. The board’s next meeting is Oct. 19.
