The following is a list of Deerfield Middle School students who have been named to the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2020-2021 school year. To be named to the honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.499. To be named to the high honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.999 and those with a 4.0 named to the 4.0 honors listing.
7th Grade Honor RollGrace Albedyll, Gavin Alich, Landon Brattlie, Chance John, Kendall LaChance, Declan Pohlman
7th Grade High Honor RollRylee Berryman, Lily Betthauser, Maximilian Diaz, Emmerson Drobac, Riley Fisher, Brayden Hein-Beardsley, Jennifer Hewitt, Rowan Lasack, Jacob Lees. Noah Magin, Abigail Matte, Arden Nickerson, Henry Perry, Connor Schebig, Mariana Wetzel, Greenly Williams, Ashton Winger, Aubrey Witkowski
7th Grade 4.0 Honor RollEliza Gollup, Natalie Grob, Spencer Sheets
8th Grade Honor RollStephen Bagley, Noah Caygill, Mesfin Draxler, Anika Dunnington, Lily Dunsirn, Bryce Eickhoff, Bronwyn Freymiller, Addison Klein, Jacob Lindow, Desiree Ohm, Ella Tallman, Makayla Waack
8th Grade High Honor RollBrianna Ament, Madisyn Andersen, William Brattlie, Rowan Franke, Grace Gullickson, Zack Hansen, Bryce Jones, Hannah Judge, Ava Larson, Gillian Ryan, Piper Ryan, Dayne Schwoerer, Lucas Sigurslid, Lauryn Weisensel, Benjamin Wetzel
8th Grade 4.0 Honor RollRylee Betthauser, Madison Kimmel, Saige LaChance, Cora Nelson, Kennedy Reichert
