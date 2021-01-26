Cambridge clinic staff, firefighters get vaccines

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout continues locally, as Fort HealthCare employees and the Deerfield and Cambridge Volunteer Fire Departments receive shots.
Cambridge Family Practice Staff members at the Cambridge Family Practice clinic, operated by Fort HealthCare, received Covid-19 vaccines in early January.
Dr. Stephanie Nottestad, a family physician, said she received her first dose on Jan. 6, and is set to receive her second on Feb. 3.
Nottestad said most staff have now received shots, given at the clinic on Katie Court by teams of vaccinators from the healthcare system.
Nottestad said the vaccine is important for clinic staff, who have direct interactions with patients.
“We potentially (have) more contact with people who could be infected with the virus,” Nottestad said. The vaccine, she said, will “help stop the spread amongst our patients and communities.”
Nottestad said Covid-19 safety measures will continue at the clinic, even though staff members are now vaccinated.
“It won’t change our practices,” Nottestad said. Staff will “wear the necessary PPE until probably the majority of folks in the country have been able to be vaccinated.”
Nottestad noted that Fort HealthCare is beginning to sign up patients and community members age 65 and older for a vaccine waitlist on the Fort HealthCare website, www.forthealthcare.com.
The Jefferson and Dane County health departments are continuing to distribute vaccines to those who qualify.
“We realize everyone is very anxious to get their vaccine, which is great,” Nottestad said. “It’s going to take a lot of patience. It’s going to take a lot of time.”
Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department Chief Josh Sewell said members of the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department began to get their first vaccine doses on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at Forward Pharmacy in Deerfield. By Tuesday, Jan. 26, Sewell said 80-85 percent of department members had received their first dose, with second shots scheduled for mid-February.
Sewell said he had not heard of any department members suffering serious side effects.
He said for now it’s not going to change the amount of protective gear department members wear on duty, especially when accompanying EMS calls.
“We’re still going to wear full PPE,” Sewell said. “Going foward, as more people get vaccinated and things start to get back to normal, that may change how we respond to calls, but not right away.”
Sewell said the recent emergence of new coronavirus variants around the world makes remaining vigilant important. And yet, despite still having to take precautions, he said there’s a new sense of calm among department members, who now have less of a chance of getting sick.
“I think there’s a sense of ‘you can take that deep breath,” Sewell said. “You know that between the PPE and and the vaccine you are protected, to the best of your knowledge.”
Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department
The Cambridge Volunteer Fire Deparment was also to being receving vaccines on Jan. 25 at the Stoughton Hospital, Chief Terry Johnson said.
