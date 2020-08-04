CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, meals are now pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday Aug. 7

Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup

Mixed Green Salad

Dressing

Saltine Crackers

Pears

Pumpkin Bar

MO – Vegetable Soup

NCS – Banana

Tuesday Aug. 11

Closed due to election

Friday Aug. 14

Chicken a la King

Brown Rice

Broccoli

Corn Salad

Banana

Raspberry Sherbet

MO – Veggie Chicken a la King

NCS – SF Ice Cream

CAP

The Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meals, normally on the second Wednesday of each month at noon, are not currently happening due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-8045.

DEERFIELD

DCC

The Deerfield Community Center normally offers a senior lunch and activity Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. During to the coronavirus pandemic, meals are being delivered to the homes of seniors with no gathering at DCC. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

