Rockdale News returns after a long slumber. Clifford Tellefson wrote this piece in the ’60s and ‘70s to share the pulse of this vibrant little village. Dedicated to Cliff, with reflections of simpler times and hopes for a renewed weaving of our community fabric. Send submissions to rhmoen@frontier.com.
- Rockdale Lutheran Church celebrated the confirmation of Arden Vandeneinde and Lydia Thompson on Sunday with family and friends gathering at ‘the little brown church in the vale.’
- Urban improvement continues with repaving of one block of Benton Street, a virtual historic district with the first brewery (1849) on the south side and the first schoolhouse (1849) on the north.
- The beer cave project turned a corner last week with the “crown” over the entrance completed and south sidewall repairs begun.
- About 25 good folks from Stoughton and the area enjoyed a guided “Rockdale Historical Walking Tour” that began at the CamRock Mill Site kiosk and ended at the Rasmus Bjorn Anderson monolith.
- Pastor Dowling has announced his retirement at the end of November after serving Rockdale Lutheran Church for 15 years. Parishioners will miss his reflections on his son Bobby’s keen insight, who sees an angel in the face of everyone he meets. If only.
- Dozens of bicyclists participating in a cancer fundraiser “The Ride” stopped at the Community Center for rest and refreshments on their tour through the area Sunday.
- New residents Paul and Linda LoBue, their daughter Allie, and her dog Ella recently moved into the former Gerry Fosdahl home on Water Street. Among other amenities, they’re enjoying paddling kayaks down the creek.
- Rockdale Bar & Grill was in full swing on Sunday with pretty good music on the deck that featured a mix of country blues, swing, rock, and easy listening. The band entertained the neighborhood as well as hikers and bikers on CamRock Trail and the Beer Run and Beer Cave mountain-bike trails. (”Pretty good” is a high compliment from a Norwegian.)
- Prairie seed collecting is scheduled for CamRock Park on Friday, October 15. Dane County Parks staff asks volunteers to spend the morning harvesting seeds in one of the Park’s many fine prairies. No experience necessary, but volunteers must sign up on the Parks website or call Parks Naturalist Lars Higdon at 608-286-9497 or email him at higdon.lars@countyofdane.com.