I was humbled to be elected this past spring to serve the Dane County Board’s District 37. District 37 spans about 125 square miles of rural landscape and includes nine municipalities, five school districts, four food pantries, and two county parks. Our needs are interesting and diverse. This year, our communities have faced unprecedented challenges and I’ve been working hard to serve you.
For the County Board, these past 8 months have been dominated by Covid-19. We have worked hard to keep our communities safe and our economy afloat. Many of you have reached out with questions and concerns regarding local public health guidelines and government assistance; I’ve tried my best to clarify your questions and bring your concerns to the board. It’s been critical to coordinate between municipal elected officials and local businesses to ensure understanding of public health guidelines and to assist with distribution of federal CARES funding.
The number one issue I hear about from constituents is lack of accessible, reliable, affordable broadband. Thus, it is my top priority and I’m optimistic about our future. I’m working closely with other rural supervisors to obtain corrected coverage maps so we can discern providers in each municipality and create partnerships that will enhance our broadband grant opportunities. We’re also studying the viability of innovative technologies, such as enhanced satellite technology through Starlink.
When a resolution to reduce the size of the county board came before us, I led with a team of rural supervisors in advocating strongly to maintain the board’s current size. Downsizing the board would seriously diminish rural representation. I’m thrilled that our efforts were successful and the resolution to decrease the size of the board was defeated.
I’m committed to protecting District 37’s natural spaces. I’ve worked with Laura Davis, Chair of the Dunkirk Dam Lake District, to apply for a surface water planning grant as an initial step in our plans for an accessible pier and paddle launch. At Albion’s Silverwood Park, we’ve earned the county’s support to apply for a grant for small scale solar on some buildings. I’m excited about my joint effort with the Friends of Badfish Creek to secure a representative on the Madison Metropolitan Sewer District board of commissioners from southern Dane County. We’ve also made important progress on the years-long effort to complete a bike connector trail between the Glacial Drumlin State Trail and CamRock County Park. The Bike Connector Trail Ad Hoc Committee, which I currently co-chair, was awarded a DNR grant in November to complete our funding for the first stretch of trail, up to State Farm Road. This allows us to move forward onto plans for the second stretch which would complete the link between Cambridge and the state trail.
Together with Laura Payne, who represents the Town of Oakland area on the Jefferson County Board, I co-chair the Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network. We are working on two projects for our community’s seniors: a needs assessment inventory and a Resource Directory. If you are 55 or older and live in the Cambridge Area School District, please take 3-5 minutes to fill out this survey. The deadline has been extended to January 18 and the results are key to improving how we serve our older adults. Here is the link: https://rb.gy/2dbxq7
Finally, I’m excited about two initiatives in their early stages. The first is a partnership between the Dane County, public Libraries, local churches, and 4-H for youth-led “How to be a racial ally” training programming. Emily Miller, a graduate student in the Department of Educational Policy Studies at the University of Wisconsin- Madison, is conducting the research and helping us strategically plan. Second, I’m also working with RSVP Dane County to expand its Computer Buddy Program which connects local youths with local seniors via penpal letters.
A tremendous amount of the work is done in committees on the county level. This year, I’ve secured appointments to committees that correlate directly with our District 37 priorities:
• Environment, Agriculture and Natural Resources, secretary
• Area Agency on Aging; Access Subcommittee
• UW Extension; Mentor for Youth in Governance Program
• Dunkirk Dam Lake District, Commissioner; Water Quality Improvement subcommittee
• Land Conservation Committee
• Sustainability subcommittee of the Public Works Committee
I can best serve by hearing about the issues that most matter to you. Please to contact me at McGinnity.Kate@countyofdane.com with questions and concerns. I also encourage you to virtually attend our County Board meetings, which are held on the first and third Thursdays of the month. You can learn more at https://board.countyofdane.com/.
Thank you for trusting me to serve you. I wish you and your family health and happiness in the new year.
