Cambridge students craft holiday joy for seniors

Cambridge middle school students are trying to make local seniors feel seen this December, by crafting ornaments for them.
Seventh and eighth-grade students at Koshkonong Trails, a project-based charter school, made over 500 ornaments for residents of senior living centers in six area communities.
Koshkonong Trails teacher Raquel Parish said that students made three types of winter ornaments and a video of themselves singing “Jingle Bells’’ over Google Meet. The project began in October. The students contacted senior living facilities in Cambridge, Milton, Edgerton, Stoughton, Fort Atkinson and Johnson Creek, and teachers delivered ornaments on Dec. 11.
Parish said the goal was to build intergenerational community while the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep people physically apart.
“We know that we are isolated and we knew that they’re even more isolated,” Parish said. “We can’t go there, we can’t work with them. What can we do to make them feel like they belong and we’re thinking of them during this time?”
Hyja Wisdom and Madeline Roberts are two Koshkonong Trails students who worked on the project. Wisdom worked on a card for seniors to go with the ornament, and Roberts helped design ornaments.
“There are many more senior homes around us than I knew of,” Wisdom said. “It was really nice when we got to reach out and talk to them. She said she hoped they now feel “more included with the community.”
“It felt really good to know that we were able to do something for them,” Roberts agreed.
Parish said the project was part of a course for Koshkonong Trails seventh and eighth graders on community-building, meant to “prompt local engagement, citizenship and responsibility.”
It brought up an interesting question for both teachers and students, Parish said: How do you build community, when you can’t be out in the community in-person?
Koshkonong Trails is a place-based and project based school, Parish said. It emphasizes hands-on learning and a strong connection to the broader community and school site at the Severson Learning Center, an 82-acre school farm. Students are frequently learning and working with nature.
Parish said it’s been challenging this year to translate hands-on learning, and the forging of community ties, to distance learning.
But this project, Parish said, offered a way for students to connect with the community during a time of distance.
“Allowing that process to unfold as it did, I think teaches them a lot,” Parish said. “Perseverance, determination, follow-through,” were some of the learning benefits, she said.
The nine seventh and eighth-graders were broken into teams for project tasks that included contacting the senior living facilities, designing ornaments, collecting photos of each student for a card and figuring out how to sing a holiday carol over video conference.
Parish, Wisdom and Roberts said each student took home ornament materials and made them over Thanksgiving. And students individually recorded themselves singing, which was then edited together. Local seniors could view the video by scanning a QR code, also designed by students.
Students wanted the ornaments to be inclusive, Wisdom and Roberts said, even if the recipients don’t celebrate any religious holidays. Ultimately, they were winter-themed instead of Christmas-themed.
“There are different views on this time of the year,” Roberts said. “We wanted a variety.”
Students made ornaments of a snowman on a sled, a reindeer and a globe covered with guinea hen feathers. Koshkonong Trails students care for guinea hens at the Severson Learning Center.
And all the ornaments were “outdoorsy,” Parish said, like the school.
Parish said the reaction from senior living facilities was positive, with residents eagerly anticipating receiving ornaments.
“They were so excited,” Parish said. “They’re just craving that attention.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.