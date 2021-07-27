Developers say plan to annex land for business development, housing hinges on Cambridge TIF aid

Developers say they’ll ask the village of Cambridge for tax incremental financing to annex 114 acres south of U.S. Highway 12-18 into the village from the town of Christiana, to build apartments, homes and businesses.
Developers Todd Schultz and Mike Hurl presented their vision to a July 22 joint meeting of the Cambridge Village Board, Plan Commission and Energy Subcommittee. No formal requests were made of the village and no action was taken.
Schultz and Hurl said they have “been in discussion” about buying the 114 acres from local farmers Duane and Tina Hinchley.
They’re not the only ones interested in the site. Chicago-based renewable energy firm Invenergy, Inc., has also eyed leasing this land from the Hinchleys as part of an up to 6,300-acre utility-scale solar farm it wants to locate in the towns of Christiana and Deerfield.
“The intention, as is stands, is for (this site) to be infilled with solar panels,” Schultz said.
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is currently considering Invenergy’s application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity for its Koshkonong Solar Energy Center.
The commission has set a prehearing conference for Koshkonong Solar for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4. It will be streamed live. An online meeting link and more details are at: https://apps.psc.wi.gov/ERF/ERFview/viewdoc.aspx?docid=416198.
The village has filed as an intervenor in the state review process for Koshkonong Solar, particularly objecting to Invenergy’s vision to put solar panels along the highway at its western gateway. The village created the Energy Subcommittee to help direct the village’s response to the solar farm proposal.
The 114 acres that Schultz and Hurl are proposing to develop stretches southward from U.S. Highway 12-18 to just north of Cambridge Elementary School.
Schultz and Hurl said their vision would be to ready the 114 acres for development by laying roads and other infrastructure, ultimately reselling it to businesses interested in building the actual retail spaces and to firms interested in constructing homes and apartments.
Invenergy lead developer Aiden O’Connor attended the July 22 in-person meeting at the Amundson Community Center in Cambridge. The Hinchleys were also in attendance.
The meeting didn’t include a public hearing time; audience members were invited to listen but were not allowed to comment.
Schultz said the development, proposed to include 47 acres for business use along the highway, 25 acres of apartments and 42 acres for single-family homes, wouldn’t be feasible without village TIF assistance.
He said the purpose of the July 22 presentation was to gauge the village’s preliminary interest in offering TIF.
“We can only go so far with that process,” without first making that inquiry, Schultz said. He said it’s too early to discuss a specific TIF dollar amount.
Schultz said any request would be for pay-as-you-go TIF assistance. That differs from typical tax incremental financing, in that the village reimburses the developer for costs the firm covers up-front for laying infrastructure, rather than the village fronting those infrastructure costs itself. Schultz has characterized that as being less of a financial risk for the village.
Hurl predicted the proposed housing would attract new residents to Cambridge who are interested in a quick commute to jobs in Madison.
Hurl said the vision would be to develop the land in phases, likely seeing a “substantial amount of activity,” two years from now and a full build-out in 5 to 10 years.
Schultz already owns about 30 acres just east of the proposed 114-acre development, abutting a Kwik Trip convenience store.
He said that land is envisioned to be the access point from the highway. Based on ongoing discussions with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Schultz said it’s likely that a stoplight will be required there if the development goes forward.