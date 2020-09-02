MAGGIE SCHMUDE
Junior Maggie Schmude was the first Cambridge/Deerfield girl to cross the finish line at the Palmyra-Eagle Invitational on Aug. 27. Schmude’s 5K time was 24 minutes, 44.3 seconds.

 Jack Miller

PALMYRA — Deerfield/Cambridge, which brings back its entire state team from last season, was just edged out by Elkhorn Area at the season-opening Palmyra-Eagle Invitational, held Aug. 29.

Deerfield/Cambridge was led by junior Zach Huffman, who crossed the finish 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 22.2 seconds, good for a first-place finish.

“Zach Huffman looked very impressive in winning the overall title by over a minute,” D/C head coach Matt Polzin said.

Elkhorn Area finished first with 28 points, while Deerfield/Cambridge took the runner-up spot with 31 points.

Senior Jack Nikolay was the next D/C runner to finish, crossing in 19:03.7 to place fifth.

Senior Liam Brown was right on Nikolay’s heels in sixth place (19:21.7), senior Liam Kimmel was seventh (19:31.7) and junior Curtis Brown rounded out the scoring with a 12th-place time of 20:39.5.

Also competing in the first race of the season for Cambridge/Deerfield were Jonathan Jones (14th, 20:43.6), Kadin Matheson (22nd, 21:34.7), Eric Staszak (23rd, 21:37.3), Cody Curtis (25th, 21:51.6), Tobias Arenz (27th, 22:06.2), Robert Thompson (29th, 22:31.8), Kaleb Kimmel (36th, 23:19.9), Austin Trewyn-Colvin (40th, 23:47.2), Kaleb Regoli (46th, 24:07.8), Sam Thompson (59th, 27:28.1), Clay Heinlein (62nd, 29:10.1), Trevor Leto (63rd, 29:15.3) and Riley Schneider (69th, 33:31.5).

The Deerfield/Cambridge girls finished fifth with 128 points. Leading the way was junior Maggie Schmude in seventh place in the time of 24:44.3.

“It was very encouraging to see her pick up where she left off last year and continue to improve as a runner,” Polzin said.

Freshman Mara Brown was close behind in 13th place (25:50.4) while completing the scoring were sophomore Gillian Thompson (46th, 31:30.5), junior Mackenzie Hunt (52nd, 36:23.1) and senior Kelsey Frey (56th, 40:27.1).

Cambridge/Deerfield will host the CamRock #2 Invitational Thursday. It will be a little different than in year’s past as there will be four races with staggered starts. Marshall, Johnson Creek and Pardeeville will start at 2:15 p.m.; Randolph/Cambria-Friesladn and Rio-Fall River will begin at 3:45 p.m.; University Lake, Westfield and Walworth Big Foot will start at 5:15 p.m.; and Deerfield/Cambridge and Madison Edgewood will race at 6:45 p.m.

All four races will be held at N3970 W. Cedar Road in Cambridge.

PALMYRA-EAGLE INVITATIONAL

Boys team scores: Elkhorn Area 28, Deerfield/Cambridge 31, Palmyra-Eagle 106, Lomira 124, Orfordville Parkview 126, Lake Mills 143, Walworth Big Foot 161.

Girls team scores: Lake Mills 34, Burlington Catholic Central 49, Elkhorn Area 64, Lomira 115, Deerfield/Cambridge 128, Orfordville Parkview 136.

