House fire on Pleasant Street leaves 1 injured

The Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department and the Dane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a house fire on N. Pleasant Street in Cambridge on March 24.
The departments responded to a call at about 6:30 a.m. from a neighbor. When fire and law enforcement officers arrived, the occupant of the burning home had re-entered the building to rescue pets.
The occupant of the home was evacuated by EMS for smoke inhalation, moved to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, and the pets appear unharmed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, a statement from the Dane County Sheriff's Office said, but appears to have started on the top floor of the home. No damage estimate is available now, but most of the home remains intact, the statement said.
In the release, the sheriff's office encouraged landlords and home owners to install fire and carbon monoxide detectors in homes at every level, and practice an evacuation plan, and not to return into burning structures.
