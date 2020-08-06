KADE KAMMANN
Deerfield High School
Sports you played: Soccer and track
Favorite sports moment: Beating fellow senior Billy Lee in the long jump
Favorite subject(s): Math or Tech Ed
GPA: 3.9
Post high school plans: UW-Platteville
Favorite place to eat: Gus’s diner
Favorite opponent: Cambridge
