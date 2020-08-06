KADE KAMMEN
Buy Now

KADE KAMMANN

Deerfield High School

Sports you played: Soccer and track

Favorite sports moment: Beating fellow senior Billy Lee in the long jump

Favorite subject(s): Math or Tech Ed

GPA: 3.9

Post high school plans: UW-Platteville

Favorite place to eat: Gus’s diner

Favorite opponent: Cambridge

Load comments