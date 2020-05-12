As COVID-19 rages on, a local ad-hoc group is quietly pushing ahead with its vision for connecting Cambridge to the Glacial Drumlin State Trail.
Since the ad-hoc connector trail committee formed in 2017, there’s been plenty of debate about the potential conflict between bikes, farm machinery and cars on the on-road stretches of the route in the Town of Deerfield. We recognize those worries.
But additional options for outdoor recreation will be appealing in the aftermath of Safer-At-Home.
Appealing, too, will be having one more local economic tool to bring visitors back to Cambridge, post-pandemic.
The link to the state trail is hoped to bring bicyclists traveling statewide and from beyond Wisconsin to Cambridge, including to its downtown and to use the renowned CamRock County Park mountain bike trails. The potential economic benefits are undeniable.
And so, we hope that the ad-hoc committee’s recent application to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, for a $185,000 stewardship grant, will be approved and the trail work will begin as hoped in the spring of 2021, and be completed that fall. The application deadline was May 1.
Meeting by teleconference on April 28, the Cambridge Village Board unanimously approved the grant application to the DNR. The village is the fiscal agent for the committee, which Village Board members regularly point out does not commit it to helping fund the project. The village is simply a public body conduit to allow the committee to apply for grants, and it holds grant funds and other donations for the committee.
To-date, the amount of financial support for the project has been impressive. Over the past three years, the ad-hoc committee has taken in $29,000 in cash donations, including $5,000 contributions each from the Village of Cambridge and the Cambridge Foundation. It has also won a $209,000 Dane County PARC grant and a $5,000 grant from Jefferson County, for a grand total of about $243,000.
The DNR stewardship grant, if awarded, would cover the rest of the project costs, which are expected to total about $428,000.
The proposed route would stretch from U.S. Highway 18 near England Street to a new safe crossing over State Highway 134, and then briefly follow U.S. Highway 12-18 via a new path that would be separated from highway traffic, to Kenseth Way near the Cambridge Winery.
From there it would connect into an existing bike and pedestrian loop through The Vineyards at Cambridge neighborhood, and then pass through land owned by the Cambridge Foundation, up to State Farm Road.
The phase of the project funded by the DNR grant and other contributions stops at State Farm Road. Users, for now, would have to briefly go back on-road to connect into the state trail near London.
In a future phase, the committee envisions completing an all off-road route up to the state trail.
The stretch proposed to be funded by the DNR grant would also hook into an existing off-road path that winds through the village of Cambridge, from CamRock County Park up to a safe crossing at U.S. Highway 18. This path and the safe crossing were completed in 2014 with the help of a Dane County grant.
We don’t yet know what the state of Cambridge’s economy will be, post-pandemic.
We can say with certainty that there will still be local and tourism-driven interest in outdoor recreation. We expect that the trail connector, if built, would prove key to helping drawing visitors back to Cambridge in the post-COVID-19 era.
We congratulate the committee on its hard work. We hope to soon hear that its last financial hurdle has been surmounted with a DNR grant in hand, and we look forward to construction getting under way next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.