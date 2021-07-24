You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Corner

College Corner

  • 1 min to read

UW-Platteville graduate

Michael Schatz, of Deerfield, was a Spring 2021 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a degree in mechanical engineering. Because of COVID-19, no commencement ceremonies were held; they will be rescheduled at a later date.

UW-Milwaukee Dean's List

The following individuals from Cambridge have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2021 semester: Spencer Currie, Alexa Hackney, Kaitlyn Jankowski and Shannon Robb.

The following individuals from Deerfield have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2021 semester: Alexis Eilenfeldt and Nicholas Vander Grinten.

Recommended for you