After 14 years with the Cambridge Community Activities Program, Lesli Rumpf has left her position as executive director of the organization.
“Cambridge is an awesome place to live and work, and (I’m) really proud of CAP and what we’ve seen and grown over the course of the years,” Rumpf said.
Rumpf, who was hired as CAP’s executive director in 2017, said she stepped away from the role for family reasons, seeking more flexibility and time at home. She finished her tenure at CAP on Aug. 28.
“It was just a time that I needed a little change for my family,” Rumpf said.
Rumpf began a new position as a health room aide for the Cambridge school district the first week in September. The full-time position was created this summer by the Cambridge School Board, to combat increased workload for the district’s school nurse caused by COVID-19.
Rumpf said she was most proud of the creation of CAP C.A.R.E., a state-licensed child care center at Cambridge Elementary School, during her time at CAP. CAP C.A.R.E. celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2019, and Rumpf said it’s wonderful to see all the children who went through the program growing up.
Rumpf also said she was proud of the creation of the Lake Ripley Ride, an annual summer bike ride around the Lake Ripley area, which grew to have over 300 riders last year. She said she’s excited to be able to finally ride her bike in the event, after organizing it all these years.
Rumpf began at CAP in 2006 as the aquatics coordinator, running the Cambridge Area Community Pool.
In 2009, continued as the aquatics director while also acting as the CAP C.A.R.E. center director when the center opened. She then became the CAP C.A.R.E. center director full time, until she was hired as the executive director in 2017.
Rumpf said she will miss seeing local families and colleagues while working for CAP but is happy she’s still working in the Cambridge area, and may see many familiar faces in her new role.
“I’ve been really lucky to work with the people that I have. The colleagues that I work with are top notch, some of the best in the state,” Rumpf said, and “I have really been blessed to have the ocnmmunity ties.”
“Change is hard but good, and on to the next chapter,” she added.
