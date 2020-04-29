The first two outdoor concerts in Cambridge’s annual summer concert series have been canceled due to the coronavirus.
The Cambridge Arts Council has hosted a series of outdoor concerts with local musicians since 2012 in Veterans Park.
Two concerts were scheduled in June. The series was supposed to kick off June 5 with Gomers and Friends, a Madison-based band with Cambridge members, and continue on June 19 with Oak Street Ramblers, a five-piece bluegrass band from Madison.
Arts Council President Laurie Struss decided last week to cancel both shows.
“With the large population of older adults that attend, we do not want an enjoyable evening of music out (to) put them at risk,” Struss said.
Struss said she is disappointed, but felt the move necessary.
“It is a fluid situation and I hope people understand,” she said.
The fate of the remaining summer concerts is still in question.
The Cambridge Arts Council was scheduled to host music by the Mad City Jug Band, a Madison Americana/Folk band, on June 3. There was also a concert on July 17 by Small Blind Johnny, a Madison blues band.
The concert series was set to wrap up on Aug. 7 with Driftless, a Cambridge-based Americana band that anchors the series every year.
Struss said she will decide around June 1 whether to continue with the July shows. She said she’s waiting for more information as it get closer, before making any decisions.
“We are relying on the science and will follow guidelines set by the CDC, WHO, and Gov. Evers,” Struss said.
Struss did say there is a possibility of rescheduling those two concerts in August or September, but no concrete plans have been set.
The concerts are free to the public and funded by the council through donations. Struss said that funding raised for concerts will only be used for concerts.
“We are so grateful to our patrons that sponsor the concerts,” Struss said. “If we aren’t allowed to reschedule in 2020 we would hope to have an expanded series in 2021.”
Midwest Fire Fest
Struss will also decide around early June whether the Cambridge Arts Council will hold Midwest Fire Fest, a fire-themed art festival scheduled for July 25-26 in Westside park. The festival includes live music, vendor sales, interactive art workshops and the firing and reveal of a sculpture.
