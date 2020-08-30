Play of the day for the Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization 18-hole golfers was odd holes. Flight 1 was taken by Sarah Baird who also took low putts. Flight 2 winner and low putts was Joyce Gehler. Flight 3 was won by Pat Gahan with Marlene Lee taking low putts. There were no birdies earned but there were three sunken approaches, Betty Reay, #2; Marlene Lee, #5; and Lisa Nelson, #17. Blind bogey was split between Pat Gahan, Lisa Nelson, and Jan Tremain.
First place in Flight 1 for the 9-hole golfers included Sue Buell, Peggy Davis, Denise Lind and Sue O’Hara. First place low putts in Flight 1 was Sue Adas. Second place in Flight 1 went to Sue Adas, Jackie Slinde and Mary Zwaska with low putts going to Sue Buell, Evie Lund, Barbara Lyon and Mary Zwaska. First place in Flight 2 was Peach Beahlen with low putts going to Jane Spindler and Marge Stach. The Flight 3 winner this week was Marilyn Lueder and low putts in Flight 3 went to Vickie O’Kane. There were no birdies or sunken approaches earned this week and the blind bogey was split between Jan Benzinger, Evie Lund, and Barbara Lyon.
This week’s online bridge tournament top two teams include Betty Reay and Julie Clark; then Carol Simon and Joanne Gove.
