Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.