The 2020-21 season will be a challenge for each and every single high school basketball player and coach, but after losing five key players from last year’s squad, the Cambridge Blue Jays will not only be battling through the pandemic but their opponents night-in and night-out.
“We have two returning starters and then we are very young with no seniors and the majority of our members coming from the sophomore and freshman class,” said third-year Blue Jays head coach Kelly Cunningham. “Our team’s goals are to embrace — embrace each other as we work together and grow each day and embrace the challenges that we will be faced with this season (both COVID-related and other challenges that may arise) and rise to the occasion and stay positive even when things are rough.”
Cambridge had .500 records both in the Capitol South Conference (5-5) and overall (13-13) in 2019-20.
Lost to graduation were Gracie Korth and Olivia Williams, both named to the Capitol South Conference second team, along with Meghan Bolger, Ashlynn Jarlsberg and Mary Hommen. But returning are Mayah Holzhueter, a first-team Cap. South selection, and fellow junior forward Taylor Stenklyft.
Holzhueter, a 5-foot-11 forward, led the Blue Jays in most categories including points (328), rebounds (221) and blocked shots (21).
“Holzhueter will be a huge presence for us on the block again this season, offensively and defensively, and also has the ability to be on the perimeter,” said Cunningham.
Stenklyft, a 5-6 guard, led Cambridge with 80 assists while averaging 5.8 ppg. She also had 24 steals and 94 rebounds.
“Taylor is a calm and patient point guard who will be running the show and getting us set up each time down the floor. She is not afraid to be physical and lock in defensively for us,” Cunningham said of Stenklyft.
“Holzhueter and Stenklyft have shown this off-season their eagerness to more bigger roles, as well as with their leadership,” added Cunningham.
The Blue Jays’ roster also includes juniors Kate Downing (5-5, guard) and Maggie Scmude (5-3, guard); sophomores Kayla Roidt (5-9, forward), Gillian Thompson (5-1, guard) and Hannah Larson (5-5, forward); and freshmen Jordyn Davis (5-5, guard) Julia Schneider (5-8, guard/forward), Saveea Freeland (5-9, guard/forward) and Mara Brown (5-9, guard/forward).
“We are taking it one day at a time. We’re enjoying the moments and opportunities we have to be together to work. Communication has always been a point of emphasis so we will continue to be strong with our communication as it relates to basketball on the court, but also with the health and safety of each player,” said Cunningham. “The players and coaches understand the new policies and the importance of them; we do what we need to do to continue to have a season. Things are different from any other season, but these girls have been so flexible and understanding with the changes and modifications.”
Cambridge finished in a three-way tie with Belleville and New Glarus for second place in the Capitol South last season, but is looking to separate itself. However, all three teams, as well as Wisconsin Heights and Waterloo, will have a tough task of overtaking perennial powerhouse Marshall which has won 33 straight CSC games dating back to the 2016-17 season.
“Marshall will have another strong season and opportunity to be back at the top with many returning players again this year, led by (Division 1 players) Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel. Waterloo has (Skyler) Powers as seniors supported by many sophomores returning who received a lot of playing time last year as freshmen. Belleville lost some key leaders and contributors, but have many experienced players returning. Our goal is to compete in conference again and will probably match up in the middle of the pack this season,” Cunningham said.
Cambridge opened the season with a 59-42 non-conference loss to Lakeside Lutheran. The Blue Jays will try to bounce back this Thursday and Friday with road games at Poynette and Lake Mills.
2020-21 CAMBRIDGE
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
(Home games in all CAPS)
Tues., Nov. 24 Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Dec. 3. Poynette, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 4 Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 11 New Glarus, 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Dec. 17 MARSHALL, 7:30 p.m.
Mon., Dec. 21 Williams Bay, 7 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 22 COLUMBUS, 7:30 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 29 CAMBRIDGE TOURNAMENT
Mon., Jan. 4 JOHNSON CREEK, 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Jan. 7 Belleville, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 9 DEERFIELD, 7:30 p.m.
Tues. Jan. 12 WATERLOO, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Jan. 15 Wisconsin Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 19 PALMYRA-EAGLE, 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Jan. 21 NEW GLARUS, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 23 Whitewater 7:15 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 26 Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Jan. 29 BELLEVILLE, 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 4 Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 9, 12-13 WIAA Regionals
Feb. 18 & 20. WIAA Sectionals
Feb. 25-27 WIAA State Tournament
