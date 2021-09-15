CAMBRIDGE Sept. 16: Rockdale Walking Tour
Richard Moen will lead a walking tour of Rockdale’s historic sites and share the incredible history of the community. The tour is on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. Meet at the Mill kiosk, or the Camrock County Park trailhead in Rockdale. No RSVP needed.
Sept. 18: Brat & Burger Cookout
On Saturday, Sept. 18, Grace Lutheran Church will be hosting a Brat & Burger Cookout fundraiser for the Madison Area Jail Ministry, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Cambridge Piggly Wiggly parking lot. Piggly Wiggly is located at 100 Jefferson St, Cambridge. All proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to support the chaplaincy and the jail tutoring program at the Dane County Jail.
Sept. 25: CD Players Annual Meeting
The Cambridge Deerfield Players Theater is holding an annual meeting on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Nikolay Middle School in Cambridge. The meeting will cover financial and committee reports, and details on what’s ahead for the group. For the meeting agenda and more details, go to cdplayerstheater.com/meeting.
Sept. 30: Downtown Shop Hop
Cambridge Downtown Shop Hop will happen rain or shine on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit each host shop in Cambridge to get a passport signed and completed to be entered into a drawing for a special prize. Tickets can be purchased at Rowe Pottery during their regular business hours beginning September 1, 2021, while ticket supplies. Proceeds from ticket sales will provide a $1,500 donation to the Cambridge Foundation to support their mission to make our community a better place to live. More information: shop@premierecouture.com
Oct. 2: Halloween Spooktacular Cambridge Community Activities Program and the CD Players Theater is hosting a Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 2. Join the fun at Ripley Park to pick out a mini pumpkin and decorate it, go on a hayride, stroll through the PG haunted walk, play games, get face paint and much smore! Concessions will also be available for purchase. There will be two sessions; one from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and one from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $5 before the event and $8 at the event. The hayride will only be available during the early session and the haunted walk will get spookier during the later session. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to the CAP website.{/span}
Oct. 9: Throwing Strikes for Mary
The 6th Annual Throwing Strikes for Mary is on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. There will be a bags tournament, family bowling and a 9-Pin Tap tournament, a silent auction and raffles. The event will be at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9534 US Highway 12 in Cambridge.
Oct 9: CamRock Park Beer Cave Dedication
CamRock County Park’s historic Beer Cave, which has been under restoration this year, will be dedicated on Saturday, Oct. 9. The event will go on rain or shine and will include presentations at 11 a.m. and stone soup and beer at noon. Dug in 1865 by the owner of a brewery in Rockdale, it is a short walk from the park’s Rockdale trailhead, overlooking the restored Koshkonong Creek channel that once fed the Rockdale Mill, dam and mill pond. More information: {a}rhmoen@frontier.com
Oct. 13: ZoozortZoozort’s licensed animal exhibitor Noelle Bezio will show animals and provide fun and interesting facts about each animal on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the Amundson Community Room at the library. The show will take place after the CAP senior luncheon catered by the Cambridge Market at 12 p.m., where lunch will consist of a BLT sandwich, loaded baked potato soup, and a cookie. Registration for the luncheon is $5 at the door. A second showing will take place at 12:30, and will be free for the community. RSVP to Heather at (608) 423-8045 by Oct. 6 for the luncheon and noon showing.
Oct. 23: Halloween FestivitiesCambridge Halloween Parade and Trick-or-Treat Trail is Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Children of all ages and their families are invited to show off their Halloween costumes to parade around Veteran’s Park in downtown Cambridge, followed by a “Trick or Treating Trail” where kids can trick or treat downtown businesses. Want to get in on the fun? Meet in the parking lot behind Badger Bank at 102 W. Main Street, Cambridge at 9:45 a.m. to line up to walk in the parade. The total parade route is about 2.5 blocks long, making it an easy distance for little legs and kiddos eager to get their hands on some candy. For information call 608-423-3712.
Oct. 23 and 24: Earth, Wood and Fire Artists Tour
The Earth, Wood and Fire Artists Tour is happening on Oct. 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore the countryside of South Central Wisconsin and learn about each artist’s personality, story and craft through their own art. This self-guided driving tour is a great way to touch something deep down that can only come from brilliant, new art. For more information call 608-513-0479.
DEERFIELD Saturdays: Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market will be open every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main Street. The 2021 market will run every Saturday through Oct. 16. More information: deerfieldfarmmarket@gmail.com.
Sept. 18: eWaste Collection
On Saturday, Sept. 18, there will be an ewaste collection dropoff at the Deerfield Village Garage. From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., stop by the garage, located at 205 N. Industrial Park Rd., to give old electronics to the collection. If customers are considering dropping off a bulk collection, they must call customer care to schedule service for the collection. Call (608) 764-5497.
Sept. 25: ChiliFest
Deerfield Lions Club Chili Fest is set to happen on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. This 7th annual event will be a day full of entertainment benefiting the Lions Club. Enjoy the music of a great band lineup, taste all kinds of chili, participate in games and the cornhole tournmanet, and indulge in other kinds of concessions around the open air vendor market. Chili Fest will be at Fireman’s Park, 5 Park Dr, Deerfield, WI.
Sept. 26: Deerfield Apple Festival
Bittersweet Blessings Farm is hosting its Deerfield Apple Festival on Sunday, September 26, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 150 vendors will be selling fruits, flowers, and all things fall. Guests can try their hand at churning apple butter, indulge in harvest goodies, and pick their own apples in the farm’s orchard. The farm is located at 4509 WI-73, Deerfield, WI.
Oct. 2: Fall Carryout Dinner
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church is hosting a carryout fall dinner on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Families can pick up a dinner that inclues turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, green beans, coleslaw, cranberries, rolls, butter, and pie. The church is at 3494 Oak Park Road in Deerfield. Pre-order online by Sunday, Sept. 19. Meals cost $10 for adults, $4 for children ages 4-12, and free for ages 3 and under. For more information call (608) 764-5885 or go to www.stpll.org.