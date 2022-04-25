Last week, after intense conversation, the Dane County Board voted to make a notable change to its meetings and also left something unchanged.
Going forward, rather than having a designated prayer time at the start of each meeting, board members will be allowed to say a prayer from their personal faith perspective as part of an inspirational message. They might also choose to sing a song, recite a poem, offer a few words or otherwise share something they find inspiring. Board members rotate, each invited leading the inspirational message time over the course of a year.
The board also last week decided to continue to recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of each meeting.
In our view, the twin decisions struck a good compromise, seeking to mollify those who objected to a prayer being required on agendas in the past and also continuing to respect the basic tenets of the Pledge of Allegiance, while recognizing that some supervisors may opt out of joining in the recitation. For some, that will be because they object to the religious overtone of the “under God” wording inserted in the 1950s.
Members of any public board who hope to work effectively together need to understand the perspectives through which their fellow board members make decisions. A lot can contribute to that including religion, politics and socio-economics, and the inspirational message time is a key window into who is sitting around you and why they're weighing in as they are on key matters.
Tolerance for all types of inspirational messages that may be shared, and open minds in general, will in the new board term help build trust and foster the team building that’s needed to make the best decisions that benefit all of Dane County.
Continuing to include the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of every meeting will similarly be a test of how open and tolerant board members are when colleagues choose not to join in. It’s critical that board members feel safe not standing up for the pledge, if that’s the course they choose.
We were glad to see that that county board’s public debate in recent weeks, in advance of the decision, was respectful. We were also glad to see that regardless of what side supervisors fell on, there was broad support expressed for District 2 Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner, who proposed the changes.
Unfortunately, it also came out that Dane County residents weren’t always so nice. Wegleitner shared that she had received threats and a lot of messages that sunk far below what would be considered respectful. That was unfortunate.
Ahead lies an opportunity for the county board, and local residents who tune in to their virtual board meetings or attend live when those resume, to learn from each other and to show tolerance for differing views and life practices, especially those that don’t represent a majority group and that they personally have a hard time accepting.