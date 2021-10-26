Kid drop-off is back.
And so, pre-pandemic like, I spent several hours recently wandering suburban shops until a pre-appointed pick-up time.
I roamed the bookstore with Christmas gifts in mind, bought a tarp and Halloween candy at the big box store, considered the cost of a new camera lens and skipped the coffee shop drive-up, actually walking in.
It felt like 2019.
It wasn’t 2020, when I held my breath, dared to touch only what I’d come to buy and kept a mini bottle of sanitizer in my pocket — if I went into a store at all.
Behind my mask, and vaccinated, I wasn’t worried about COVID. And I wasn’t in a hurry, which offered a chance to reflect.
For a Saturday afternoon, the stores felt too quiet. Not empty – but sedate.
I’m not sure if the absence of pre-pandemic bustle was because fewer people were shopping, because we’re all in less of a hurry these days, or whether it was purely personal, because my mind has slowed and quieted during the pandemic.
I would have to say, I think, it was a bit of all three.
And aside from a short list of must-buys – the tarp — I felt more strongly than ever that I didn’t need most of what my cart rolled past.
The display of fluffy pink reading socks were nice. The fall décor was welcoming. I generally appreciated the aisles of shiny new everything.
But as I headed back to the car, I considered that a great lesson of the pandemic may be that I just don’t need as much new stuff as I once thought.
Kids to pick up and a house to return to, a waiting cup of tea there, and a re-read of a book I already own. A functioning furnace and a well-worn afghan crocheted years ago by someone I love.
Aside from the occasional new tarp, maybe that’s all life really requires.