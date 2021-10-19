Cambridge Village Board says it won't offer referendum dollar figure

The Cambridge Village Board says it needs more information before suggesting the maximum that should be spent on a revised fire and EMS station plan.
The village board voted unanimously on Oct. 12 to not send such a figure to the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission, as the commission recently requested, saying it didn’t have true costs for two revised building ideas that an ad-hoc committee recently offered.
Members of the commission’s Building Review Committee have said its 2 plans could come in at as little as $5 million, but have acknowledged that’s based mostly on a quick estimate of reduced square footage.
Village board members also said that, given a rise in materials costs since a failed village referendum in April 2021, $6.5 million isn’t like to buy as much building now. The exact plan presented to voters last year will be pricier going forward, village board members predicted.
Board members didn’t act on an idea floated during their discussion that the fire and EMS commission send the five municipalities that collectively fund Cambridge-areas fire and EMS a dramatically scaled back figure to make emergency-only upgrades to the existing station on West Main Street in Cambridge.
The $6.5 million plan presented to voters last April, rejected in referendums in Cambridge and the towns of Oakland and Christiana and approved in Rockdale and the town of Lake Mills, would have made upgrades and roughly tripled the size of the nearly 40-year-old station, spreading it out onto the site of an adjacent Pizza Pit restaurant.
The village board also said on Oct. 12 that the fire and EMS commission should survey taxpayers in all five municipalities to directly ask local residents before a new referendum is pursued, what their household is comfortable paying.
The five municipalities represented on the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission have until Dec. 8 to finalize any questions for the April 5, 2022 ballot.
After several hours of discussion on Oct. 7, the commission set a special meeting for Thursday, Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Oakland Town Hall, to consult with an architect and to potentially make decisions.
The five referendums held simultaneously last April were based on equalized value, with about 25 percent of the total $6.5 million project cost then proposed to be paid by Cambridge, 48 percent from the Town of Oakland, 21 percent from the Town of Christiana, 3.5 percent from the Town of Lake Mills and 2.5 percent from the Village of Rockdale.
Rockdale and town of Lake Mills officials said at the Oct. 7 commission meeting they don’t believe the questions needs to be their ballots again in 2022. They said they believe the 2021 results remain valid as long as the total cost of the revised project doesn’t exceed the $6.5 million approved then.
Cambridge Village Board member Carla Galler said she’s been frustrated by new plans coming from commission not being substantially different from what appeared on last April’s ballot.
In addition to pandemic-driven pricing pressures, a solar farm proposed to be built just west of the village and other proposed development may have long-term implications that need to be considered as part of the fire station conversation, Galler said.
“Things have changed, both in terms of population growth and in what kinds of fires we need to put out,” and in tax revenue the village may not now reasonably expect to collect in coming years, Galler said. “That changes the conversation doesn’t it?”
But “we’re still having the same conversation about the same building, at the same price tag. The same thing over and over,” Galler said. “The same plans keep getting shoved in front of me and I’m so sick of looking at them.”
Town of ChristianaThe Cambridge Village Board meeting followed a Christiana Town Board meeting on on Oct. 11. The town board voted that night to set $4.7 as the maximum total project cost it would support in April 2022 referendums.
Highway 12-18 stoplightIn other matters on Oct. 12, the village board agreed, at the request of a local developer, in a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, to lend its support for a stoplight at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12-18 and State Highway 134. The alternative would be a roundabout.
The board also voted to approve a certified survey map for two lots there, south of U.S. Highway 12-18, that are poised for development.
The Cambridge Kwik Trip wants to move to a 5.8 acre site on the southwest corner of the State Highway 134 and U.S. Highway 12-18 intersection, in a plan shared last week by developer Todd Schultz.
Where the two highways intersect is poised to be added either a roundabout or a 4-way stoplight.
Schultz, of Cambridge Real Estate Ventures, told the Cambridge Plan Commission on Oct. 11 that his firm has an accepted offer from Kwik Trip, now operating on a 1-acre site at 424 W. Main St., to buy the 5.8 acres to relocate.
Schultz also told the Plan Commission that his firm has an accepted offer from a Madison buyer for a second, 20-acre lot immediately south of the site Kwik Trip is preparing to move to. Schultz said that buyer builds commercial space for rent and is currently evaluating what types of businesses might be appropriate there.
Both lots are envisioned to be accessed via a new entrance road at the upgraded highway intersection.
“We can proceed forward with a letter of recommendation from the village,” Schultz said, adding that “the sooner you do it the better. It’s time sensitive with Kwik Trip. They need to know they’re going to be able to move ahead and start construction next year.”
Village board members said they prefer the stoplight because during construction to upgrade the intersection, traffic could continue to flow through the area. During construction of a roundabout, traffic would be completely diverted, which could harm local merchants, board members said.
Board member Kris Schaefer-Weiss said such a shutdown could have a “huge impact” on local businesss.
Dancing GoatThe village board also discussed at length with Nick Maas and Mike Rieber of Dancing Goat Distillery, their ongoing concerns about how construction of a new bike path through the area has moved ahead based on an outdate and inaccurate certified survey map.
The board didn’t take any action beyond verbally pledging to continue the conversation.
Villge officials said an original 2015 certified survey map for The Vineyards at Cambridge Neighborhood was later updated and approved by the village but developers of the neighborhood never filed it with Dane County.
Dancing Goat has in recent months objected to the bike path being constructed on an easement shown on the 2015 map. The village’s now former contracted engineer said it would be okay, instead, to reroute the path to a nearby utility easement, which Dancing Goat also objected to.
“A utility easement is not interchangeable with a bike easement,” Rieber said.
And the village board on Oct. 12:
• Approved a conditional use permit for Cambridge Inn on Main, a 6-room boutique hotel opening soon in a historic building at 117 W. Main St.
• Voted to borrow $35,000 to purchase a used winter plow truck for the public works department
• Set village trick-or-treat hours for Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.