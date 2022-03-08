The questions below were asked by the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent staff.
How long have you lived in Cambridge?
- My entire life, I am a proud 4th generation blue jay. My great-grandma Polly was the first kindergarten teacher, ever, in the Cambridge School District.
Current occupation
- I have worked in Human Resources for 15 years. This field of work has taught me the nuances of human relations and has equipped me with the skills necessary to navigate complex decision-making processes, while still representing all members of our community. Further, it’s taught me how develop real, effective partnerships. Advocating for strong parent/guardian & teacher/admin partnerships to ensure children overcome challenges and celebrate successes is important to me.
What I like best about living in the Cambridge area
- Growing up in a small town is something special. Cambridge is a beautiful community with wonderful people. Everyone has place here, and we need a school board complete with people who have different perspectives to best represent all families.
The greatest challenge currently facing the Cambridge schools
- Our district, just like many others, have been faced with incredibly difficult decisions over the last couple of years. An area in which we could improve is communication and data on why certain decisions are made. Parents should be active participants in these decision-making activities. One way to do this is to make board agendas more accessible and visible to the community. I’d like to see it go a step further and send out a synopsis of the BOE meetings to district families. We need to diversify the group in decision making roles to better represent all families in our district. Another big challenge is handling the achievement gap crisis many students are currently faced with. To resolve this gap, we need to leverage our interventionists and broaden the criteria to see one of these teachers. Perhaps even invest in more of these valuable resources. Interventionists are a great tool to help with personalization of learning which is key to closing the gap. The interventionist, teacher, and family should have an active role in setting benchmarks and tracking progress. Each student needs the attention and encouragement required to help them perform at the level they're uniquely capable of reaching. The connection between home and school is one of the most critical elements in closing the achievement gap.
The Cambridge School District’s greatest strength
- Our teachers and faculty. We have been blessed with the best. Kids in our district have access to personalized learning, interventionists, and services like occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy. We are so fortunate to have these resources in our small district.
My future vision for the Cambridge School District as a citizen and an elected official
- My future vision for the Cambridge School District is a welcoming place, where all families are heard and welcome while offered a safe and supportive learning environment. I believe happy kids result in successful kids. The more inclusive our district can be, the happier kids will be. This starts at home with adults demonstrating respect and acceptance for one another. We need to teach our kids kindness and compassion at home, and this will carry into how they behave at school. The decisions made by the school board should be free from bias and considerate of input from district families, not on how a board member feels personally about something. I am excited about the potential of adding a diverse perspective to our current board that will allow us, as a district, to consider all families. I see this as an exciting opportunity to offer a different point of view to a place and cause that I care a lot about. I think a balanced board is healthy, and in the end, benefits us all.