At age six or seven, a youngster probably has no idea what they want to be when they grow up.
In the case of Ashlynn Jarlsberg, she knew she wanted to attempt a sport that at one time involved her father, uncle and cousin. It didn’t matter if it was male-dominated.
Jarlsberg, a recent Cambridge High School graduate, is competing in her second season as a driver in the Bandit Division at Jefferson Speedway. So far, she has been quite successful on the quarter-mile asphalt oval.
In 2019, she finished second in points, was named the division’s rookie of the year and captured for first career 12-lap feature win.
This season, Jarlsberg ranks seventh in points, has finished in the top-10 in six feature races and took second in two heat races.
Jarlsberg’s uncle Jim won the 1992 Late Model Track Championship at Jefferson. Her father Bryan and cousin Kyle were also one-time competitors.
“I’ve always loved to watch racing. I travel all over to watch some racing. But my dream was to be able to race,” she said. “I had to beg my dad for years to let me race. Ever since I was around six or seven years old, I wanted to race at Jefferson Speedway. I really wanted to follow in my family’s footsteps.”
Bryan Jarlsberg gave his daughter the green light before the start of the 2019 racing season, and Ashlynn has cherished the opportunity ever since.
Jarlsberg has become a fan favorite at Jefferson and she enjoys being an inspiration to youngsters who may want to get involved in racing someday.
“I go out there and compete to earn respect from not just my fellow competitors, but all the fans in attendance,” she said. “I want to be respected on and off the track, and be an idol to all the younger kids and younger ladies trying to make a name for themselves in this sport that is dominated by males.”
Jarlsberg is an avid student of racing and continually tries to find ways to go faster and remain a top competitor.
“There are always ways to be faster, and be smarter on the track, and I always take that into mind when I’m out there,” she said. “After every practice, qualification, and race, my dad is always ready for me to hop out of the car and tell me what I need to work on. I learn something new almost every week.”
With her confidence building week after week, Jarlsberg remembers her debut race at Jefferson and the emotions that came with it.
“My heart was racing, and I knew right there, I instantly fell in love with this sport, and I was meant to do this,” she said. “The first race I ever won was such a serial moment, hearing everyone cheer for me, having everyone congratulate me, and telling me how proud they were of me. It eventually created all the friendships that I have now.”
Listening to cheers is nothing new to Jarlsberg, who played volleyball, basketball and softball at Cambridge. She will study dental hygiene at Milwaukee Area Technical College.
Jarlsberg also plans on racing for long as she can with hopes of someday getting a ride in the Late Model Division at Jefferson. In the meantime, she is pleased with her success on the race track and thankful for the support she has received from her sponsors and family.
“Throughout my years at the track I’ve earned respect from others and I’ve gotten all the knowledge I’ve learned from my dad, family and friends who have helped me out along the way in my young racing career,” she said. “I will use that to help advance my career in this racing industry.”
