REGIONAL
Public School Open Enrollment
Families can apply to enroll children in any public school in Wisconsin for the 2021-22 school year, through the Wisconsin Public School Open Enrollment program. The open enrollment period begins Feb. 1, and ends on April 30 at 4 p.m. Parents must submit an online application to the Department of Public Instruction. Admission isn’t guaranteed. Parents can apply for up to three districts. More information: (888) 245-2732 or openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.
CAMBRIDGE
April 30: Koshkonong Trails application deadline
Koshkonong Trails Charter School is accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year. The school is open to grades 7-12, and located at an 82-acre school farm near Cambridge. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 30. Enrollment in the school is limited each year to maintain small class sizes. For the 2021-22 school year, the school expects six openings for seventh grade, two openings in eighth grade, one each for grades nine and ten, no openings for grade 11 and four openings for grade 12. Administrators will conduct a lottery and create a waitlist if numbers require it. The school uses project-based learning, where students meet state standards using self-selected projects, and place-based learning, where lessons connect students to their surroundings and community. Applications can be found at www.cambridge.k12.wi.us /o/koshkonong. More information: (608) 423-8040 or koshkonongtrails@cambridge.k12.wi.us.
Dental care program
Bridging Brighter Smiles, a Waukesha non-profit that provides dental care to children, is offering dental services to Cambridge students at school on May 11 and 12. To register, visit https://enrollment.bbsmiles.org/. For more information, call (262) 896-9891.
DEERFIELD
April 15: Europe trip info session
Deerfield High School is hosting an informational meeting about the spring break 2023 trip to Europe for current freshman and sophomores. This will be an in-person informational meeting, to go over details of the trip, on April 15 at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. Freshman will meet at 6:15 p.m. and sophomores will meet at 7:45 p.m. To register for the session, visit the district's social media page.
April 20: Scoopie Night
There will be a Scoopie Night fundraiser to benefit the Deerfield Elementary School PTO at the Lake Mills Culvers, 190 Tyranena Park Road, on Tuesday, April 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is a drive-through fundraiser. More information: www.deerfield.k12.wi.us.
April 30: DCC Summer Camp registration
Early bird registration for summer camp at the Deerfield Community Center opens on April 30. The summer camp is open to kids in grades 5K-6. DCC is offering a two-hour morning program, and a weekly day-long program. The summer camp times will also switch to afternoons during Deerfield summer school sessions. For more information, and to register, visit dccenter.org.
