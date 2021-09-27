Cambridge football takes defeat against Pardeeville

The Cambridge Blue Jays playoff chances took a hit with a 26-8 loss to Pardeeville on Friday, Sept. 24.
“We had opportunities, we just couldn’t capitalize,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil. “We just weren’t able to find holes up front, and it was a tough matchup for us.”
Pardeeville took the lead in the first quarter after a touchdown and a two-point conversion. In the second quarter, Cambridge senior quarterback Jace Horton threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Aiden Schroeder to tie the game at 8-8 in the second quarter. Right before the end of the half, Pardeeville scored to take a 14-8 lead.
“Those are the mistakes we just keep hurting ourselves with every week. We have to make sure we don’t commit those and that’s where the good teams will make you pay,” said Klingbeil.
Pardeeville (4-2) added another touchdown in the third and fourth quarter to win 26-8, keeping Cambridge out of the endzone for the rest of the game. With a weight advantage on the offensive line, Pardeeville ran the ball 57 times in the game.
“We were able to bend, but stop them and get the ball back, but just over time it started to wear us down. When you’re averaging 200 lbs up front and you’re fighting an o-line that’s 260 or 270...eventually they put long drives together and wear us out,” said Klingbeil.
The schedule does not get any easier for Cambridge (3-3 overall, 2-2 conf.) as the Blue Jays travel to Marshall on Oct. 1 and Markesan on Oct. 8, who are tied for first in the Eastern Suburban Conference.
“It’s getting to be kind of do-or-die time for us, we’re in the meat of our schedule and we know we’ve got to win two of the next three to get into the playoffs,” said Klingbeil. “The big thing for us is trying to get better, and just improve in phases of the game.”
Horton finished 7 of 16 for 103 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while rushing the ball nine times for 14 yards. Senior running back Trey Colts had 15 carries for 24 yards. Senior defensive lineman Tucker Tesdal had 14 tackles, while Colts and senior linebacker Jon Gjertson had 11 tackles.