OWI crash shuts down County Highway B

Three people were injured and one driver was arrested on a a first-offense OWI Sunday, Nov. 7, in the town of Christiana.
Dane County deputies responded about 5:15 p.m. to a report of an injury crash on County Highway B near Oakland Road. According to a Dane County Sheriff's Office release, a 2007 Mazda sedan and a 2013 Dodge Caravan collided. The driver of the Mazda and its two passengers were transported to local hospitals with significant injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the Dodge Caravan was arrested for first-offense driving while under the influence (OWI).
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Cambridge Fire and EMS and Deer-Grove EMS. County Highway B between Rockdale and Oakland Road was closed for approximately four hours while the crash was investigated.