I was saddened to see in last week’s paper that the Cambridge area business community is struggling to maintain the Chamber of Commerce. There are many vital stores and restaurants that make Cambridge the unique Village that it is. In that spirit, I wanted to commemorate a beloved business that closed last year. Elizabeth Barbian-Wood began her Box of Fluffy nail salon and boutique in Cambridge in the early 2000’s. From the beginning, it had a very loyal following, as Elizabeth embodied the concept of superb customer service. It began from the moment you stepped inside her shop. She genuinely delighted in helping you pick out just the right nail color or the perfect piece of jewelry or clothing.
Most of Elizabeth’s customers were female, and I wonder if she is aware of the legacy she created for so many women whose lives she touched; for Elizabeth celebrated and encouraged the practice of self-care. She created an atmosphere of serenity, indulgence and acceptance for everyone; whether they were a regular customer or someone who occasionally carved out time just for themselves there. Either way, it was a true gift.
Like so many others in this community, I truly miss the perfection of Elizabeth’s work, as well as the enthusiasm and dedication that she gave to every customer, every time. Most of all, I miss her talent for making me feel deeply valued and cared about. Thank you, Elizabeth.
- Kris Schaefer Weiss, Cambridge
