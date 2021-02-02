Deerfield students return to classrooms

Deerfield Elementary School was back to in-person learning at all grade levels this week.
Students in grades 4K-2 returned to school buildings on Thursday, Jan. 28, followed by grades 3-6 on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
DES Principal Melinda Kamrath said the transition went off smoothly.
“Wonderful… That’s the way things are going,” Kamrath said.
The return of grades 4K-2 was delayed by a day due to a snowstorm that closed schools on Jan. 26.
Kamrath said students were disappointed by the delay, but “really enjoyed their first day back.”
Kamrath said entering and leaving the building by grade, mask-wearing and social distancing all went well for that younger group. Lunch also went well, Kamrath said, with students eating both in the cafeteria and in their classrooms.
Kamrath said students and staff did have a few unexpected hiccups, like masks getting wet outside during recess. Kamrath asked that families send multiple masks to school with students every day, so they have dry ones to put on after playing outside.
Kamrath said she’s hopeful about an as-positive start for grades 3-6. It helps, she said, that they are familiar with the daily drill. “They’ve been in school a lot more than the younger students,” Kamrath said.
The return of middle and high school students is quickly approaching. Grades 7-8 will return to school on Feb. 9, followed by grades 9-12 on Feb. 16.
“We think we have it all in place, and now we’re just waiting for the day,” said Brett Jacobson, Deerfield’s middle and high school principal. “We have a good plan…(we’re) excited to put it into action.”
Deerfield Elementary School now has 78 percent of its student body learning in-person. Meanwhile, 83 percent of middle school students and 78 percent of high school students are set to return.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said once it starts, families can’t opt to join in-person learning again until the start of the fourth quarter. But students learning in-person can go virtual at any time throughout the third quarter.
Deerfield will offer a fully virtual learning option for the rest of the school year.
Students are returning to school for four full days a week, with asynchronous learning from home on Wednesdays. Each school building is expected to return to its normal full-day schedule.
Deerfield is using a “concurrent teaching” model, administrators say, where a teacher would instruct both in-person and virtual students at the same time. Virtual students would log onto Google Meet to watch lessons being broadcast from classrooms in real time.
The Deerfield School Board voted on Dec. 21 to have students begin returning in-person in late-January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.